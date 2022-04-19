AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC hold Al Jazira for a goalless draw

Mumbai City FC played out a goalless draw against UAE’s Al Jazira FC in AFC Champions League 2022 group stage match at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The result means Mumbai City FC are tied on four points with Al Jazira and Iraq’s Air Force Club below Saudi Arabia’s Al Shabab football club, who are on top of Group B with 10 points. However, MCFC are third in Group B as they lost their first leg to Al Jazira 1-0 last week.

The draw also makes Mumbai City FC the first club from India to win four points in the AFC Champions League history. FC Goa had mustered three points from their group games last season.

Both Mumbai City FC and Al Jazira tried to keep most of the ball in the first 25 minutes with crucial second spot at stake.

Al Jazira threatened to score at the half-hour mark with Bruno’s shot from a cross but was fended off by Mumbai City FC goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa.

The UAE football club twice came close to scoring at the brink of half-time. Bruno capitalised on the defensive error from MCFC but shot the ball left of the goal in his attempt. In the added time, Diaby took a shot from close range but the Mumbai City FC goalkeeper again pulled off a good save to keep the scores 0-0 at half-time.

The second half was also a cagey affair with both sides not able to create chances. Al Jazira’s Bruno had another opportunity to give his side the lead, but again his shot went off target.

In the 67th minute, Mumbai City’s Ahmed Jahouh attempted a right-footed shot from outside the box but went wide to the right of the goal.

Mumbai City FC enjoyed a few good minutes from there. Vikram Singh’s shot from the centre of the box was however easily blocked off by the Al Jazira goalkeeper Ali Khasif.

On the other end, Phurba Lachenpa carried his goal-saving momentum from the first half to deny Al Jazira time and again.

In the closing stages of the game, Mumbai City’s Diego Mauricio was through on goal but couldn't break the deadlock as his shot was saved by the Al Jazira goalkeeper.

Though both teams enjoyed almost an equal possession during the length of the game. Al Jazira had six shots on target compared to Mumbai City’s one shot.

Mumbai City will face table-toppers Al Shabab in their fifth match of the group stage in the wee hours on Saturday.