AFC Champions League 2021-22: Mumbai City FC downed 6-0 by Al Shabab

Mumbai City FC faced a 6-0 loss against the home team of Al Shabab in the AFC Champions League 2021-22 at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Hattan Bahebri (19’, 64’, 66’) scored a hat-trick while Abdullah Al-Jouei (52’) and Carlos (81’) added a goal each. An own goal from Mourtada Fall (36’) made it six for Al Shabab.

Following the heavy defeat, MCFC are last in the west region’s Group B standings with three losses, one draw and a solitary win, amounting to four points.

Unbeaten Al Shabab, on the other hand, are on top of the group and will progress to the round of 16.

Only the winner of each group and the three best runners-up from the west and east region each will progress to the next round.

Mumbai City FC, who had qualified for the AFC Champions League after lifting the Indian Super League (ISL) Winners’ Shield in 2020-21, made a strong start to the match but lost steam after the host’s first goal in the 19th minute.

Nawaf Al-Abid set up Hattan Bahebri for an easy shot from inside the box to give Al Shabab the lead.

Just ten minutes before the break, the Saudi club doubled their lead following MCFC captain Mourtada Fall’s failed goal-line clearance which ended inside the net.

Al Shabab’s domination continued in the second half, resulting in another goal in the 52nd minute as Al-Jouei shot past goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa from close range.

Then, Hattan Bahebri completed his hat-trick with two quick goals in the 64th and 66th minute. Both goals came from the centre of the box and were slotted in the left bottom corner.

The struggling Mumbai City FC conceded the sixth goal of the night with nine minutes left on the clock. Hat-trick hero Bahebri made a run from the right and found Carlos, who trumped Mourtada Fall and the goalkeeper and fired it to the right.

Mumbai City FC will face Iraq's Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya (Air Force Club) in their final match of the AFC Champions League on April 27.