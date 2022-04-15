AFC Champions League: Spirited Mumbai City FC suffer narrow loss to Al Jazira

Mumbai City FC put up a valiant effort against UAE’s Al Jazira FC in the AFC Champions League 2021-2022 group stage match but eventually went down 1-0 at the King Fahd International stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Both teams dominated the proceedings in each half, with Al Jazira starting strongly and Mumbai City FC upping the challenge post the break.

However, Ali Mabkhout’s penalty in the 40th minute separated the two sides at the full-time whistle.

The result put a dent to MCFC’s campaign as they dropped down to the last spot in Group B with three points. The Islanders have lost two and won one match so far.

Al Jazira have had identical results but the win over Mumbai City keeps them at third.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian football side Al-Shabab, with seven points, top the table while Iraq’s Air Force Club are second with four points.

The match between Mumbai City FC and Al Jazira started with the UAE club mounting pressure on the Islanders in the early stages.

The MCFC backline, headed by captain Mourtada Fall, did well to thwart any attempts but were clearly being put to test time and again.

Al Jazira were unrelenting in their attack, especially from the right flank, which almost put them ahead in the 34th minute. Ali Mabkhout’s shot from the centre of the box, however, was blocked.

The Islanders conceded a penalty in the 40th minute after the ball struck substitute Mehtab Singh’s hand in the penalty area.

MCFC goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz guessed the direction of Ali Mabkhout’s spot kick correctly but could not stop it from going in the bottom right corner of the net.

Down 1-0, Mumbai City FC opted for a more aggressive approach in the second half and bossed possession.

However, the Islanders came close to conceding a second goal after a brilliant counter attack from Al Jazira in the 49th minute. Mohammad Nawaz stepped up again to save Zayed Al Ameri’s low shot from close range.

Mumbai City’s best chance of the match came in the 59th minute when a failed corner clearance by Al Jazira saw winger Lallianzuala Chhangte put in a long cross for Mourtada Fall, who headed it slightly wide to the left.

The Islanders, bolstered by substitutes Vikram Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai and Raynier Fernandes, attacked with unceasing pressure late into the second half but could not find the equaliser.

Mumbai City FC will play Al Jazira again on April 18 at the same venue.