AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC gear up for big debut – watch live in India

Mumbai City FC are set to make their debut in the AFC Champions League when they face Saudi Arabia’s Al Shabab FC at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on Friday.

The Islanders qualified for the AFC Champions League 2022 after lifting the Indian Super League (ISL) Winners’ Shield in 2020-21, becoming only the second Indian team after FC Goa to compete in the AFC Champions League.

Mumbai City FC have been drawn with some of the continental heavyweights, Al Jazira (UAE), Al Shabab (Saudi Arabia) and Air Force Club (Iraq), in Group B of the west region. There are 10 groups in all representing two regions.

All teams will play against the other three sides in their group stage twice. The winner of each group and the three best runners-up from each region will progress to the next round.

MCFC also had a two-week preparatory camp in Abu Dhabi where they played friendly matches against Al Ain FC and Al Hilal United FC. MCFC won both the games.

Last season, FC Goa also played in the AFC Champions League, which is Asia’s top club football tournament, but could not win a single match.

Des Buckingham, the Mumbai City FC head coach, has set his eyes on changing that.

“We want to do what no Indian club has done before. Which is to win a game. That would be creating relative history for us,” Des Buckingham said.

Mumbai City FC had a challenging campaign in ISL 2021-22 where they finished fifth in the league stage and failed to make the play-offs.

In the AFC campaign, Mumbai City FC will be led by Mourtada Fall, with Mandar Rao Dessai as his deputy. Rahul Bheke, Ahmed Jahouh, Igor Angulo and Diego Maurício are also part of the squad.

Midfielder Rowllin Borges has been ruled out of the team due to injury.

AFC Champions League 2022: Mumbai City FC's schedule and live India match times

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

April 8, Friday: Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab – 10:45 PM IST

April 11, Monday: Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Mumbai City FC – 10:45 PM IST

April 14, Thursday: Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City FC – 10:45 PM IST

April 18, Monday: Mumbai City FC vs Al-Jazira – 10:45 PM IST

April 23, Saturday: Al Shabab vs Mumbai City FC – 1:45 AM IST

April 27, Wednesday: Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya – 1:45 AM IST

Where to watch the AFC Champions League 2022 live in India?

Mumbai City FC’s matches in the AFC Champions League 2022 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 3 TV channel in India.

Live streaming of the AFC Champions League will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.