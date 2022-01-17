AFC Champions League 2022 draw: Mumbai City FC in Group B with top teams Al Jazira, Air Force Club

Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC have been drawn in Group B with Al Jazira of the UAE, Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia and Air Force Club of Iraq in the AFC Champions League 2022.

This will be Mumbai City FC’s maiden appearance in the AFC Champions League. The Islanders earned their qualification after topping the league stage in the ISL 2020-21 season.

Mumbai City FC will be the second Indian football club to compete in the AFC Champions League after FC Goa, who played in 2021. FC Goa finished third in Group E and could not progress beyond the preliminary stage.

The group stages of the AFC Champions League 2022 will be held from April 7 to 27. The double round-robin matches will be played at one centralised venue, which will be announced later.

“We are very excited. We always want to compete with the best and participating in the AFC Champions League allows us to do so,” said Des Buckingham, the head coach of Mumbai City FC.

“Our objective will be to get to the AFC Champions League off the back of a successful ISL. We want to make sure we represent Mumbai well and give a good showing of Indian football on the Asian stage,” he added.

Mumbai City FC will face some formidable opposition in the tournament. Al Jazira are three-time champions of the UAE Pro League, Al Shabab have won the Saudi Premier League six times and also made the AFC Champions League semi-finals in 2010.

The Air Force Club have won seven Iraqi Premier League titles and the AFC Cup thrice.

Indian football fans will be familiar with the Air Force Club, who ended Indian Super League team Bengaluru FC’s dream run in the AFC Cup 2016 final.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) conducted the group stage draw of the AFC Champions League through a virtual ceremony. The draws were held at the AFC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

There are 10 groups with four teams each in the AFC Champions League 2022. Group toppers and six best second-placed teams will advance to the round of 16.

Defending champions Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia are in Group A with much-fancied Al Rayyan of Qatar and Tajikistan’s Istiklol.

Groups A-E are for clubs from West Asia while groups F-J consist of clubs from East Asian countries.

Australian club Melbourne City FC will also be making its bow in the AFC Champions League and are in Group G.