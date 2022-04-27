AFC Champions League 2021-22: Mumbai City FC crash out despite win over Air Force Club

Mumbai City FC’s AFC Champions League 2021-22 campaign came to an end with a 1-0 win against Air Force Club of Iraq in their last group stage match at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday morning.

Diego Mauricio scored the winner for Mumbai City FC, but it wasn’t enough to take the Islanders to the next round.

MCFC finished second in Group B, featuring teams from west Asia, with two wins, three losses and a draw, amassing seven points. Interestingly, both their victories came over Air Force Club.

However, only the group toppers and three best second-placed teams across all five groups in the west region proceed to the round of 16.

From Mumbai City’s group, Saudi Arabian football club Al Shabab advanced to the next stage after remaining unbeaten in all six matches.

In the final group stage match, Mumbai City put up a commendable performance against Air Force Club to end their debut AFC Champions League season on a high.

Although the Iraqi side started the match strongly, the Islanders did not let them take the lead, following some impeccable work between the sticks by their goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa.

Mumbai City FC went ahead in the 31st minute after Air Force Club goalkeeper Mohammed Mejbel blocked Brad Inman’s shot but could not hold on to it. Diego Mauricio capitalised on the opportunity with an easy tap in.

Air Force Club continued their attacks in the second half as well, but MCFC custodian Phurba Lachenpa was on his toes throughout, denying them the equaliser.

The Mumbai City defenders Mourtada Fall and Mehtab Singh also frustrated the Air Force club front line with several timely goal-saving blocks.

Despite the wave of attacks, MCFC managed to hold on to the one-goal lead till the end and finished the tournament on a positive note.