A typical football game lasts for 90 minutes with two halves of 45 minutes. However, the clock often goes past the designated time at the end of each half, with an addition of a few minutes.

These few minutes can cause significant changes in the result of the match, with teams often going all out in the death and scoring the all-important goal.

But why do we have this added time in football, how is it calculated and who decides it?

What is added time in football?

Added time, also called injury time or stoppage time, is implemented by the referee at the end of each half to make up for time lost due to substitutions, disciplinary penalties (yellow and red cards), injury to players, arguments with the referee and delays due to video assistant referee (VAR) check.

Excessive celebration after a goal or time-wasting tactics used by teams are also considered by the referee before stoppage time is added.

The referee or one of his assistants keeps a track of the time that is lost when play is stopped due to these reasons and adds it at the end of regulation time - after 45 minutes and 90 minutes.

The fourth official raises an electronic board towards the end of each half with the number of minutes added as stoppage time.