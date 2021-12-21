"Perhaps Britain's greatest luge athlete" - Tributes to Adam 'AJ' Rosen

Tributes have been paid to Adam 'AJ' Rosen, after Team GB announced that the three-time Winter Olympian had died on Sunday (19 December) following a battle with cancer.

Rosen represented Great Britain in men's singles luge at Torino 2006, Vancouver 2010, and PyeongChang 2018.

He also competed in the double luge event at the 2016 World Championships.

Luge GB wrote, “AJ was not only one of the greatest ever GB Luge Olympians, he was also the friendliest and most down-to-earth person you could ever wish to meet.”

British Olympic Association Chief Executive Andy Anson also paid tribute to the 37 year-old, saying, "His infectious smile and warm personality made him a highly valued member of any Team GB delegation he was a part of."

Fellow British Olympic slider Shelley Rudman, who won a world title and Olympic silver in skeleton bobsleigh, posted on social media that Rosen was "Such a lovely kind soul."