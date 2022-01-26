Abby Roque: The Team USA trailblazer breaking the ice for Indigenous people everywhere

Abby Roque's surname is pronounced 'rock', fittingly, as she's set to become the cornerstone of Team USA's next-gen ice hockey team.

She's already rewritten the history books just by making the team, and at her maiden Winter Olympic Games in Beijing will shine a light for Indigenous people everywhere.

Particularly for the women of the Wahnapitae First Nation in Sault Ste. Marie, upper Michigan, a hop and a swim across the Soo Locks from Canada.

"It's a small community, but a big hockey town," Roque tells ESPN. "That's the sport to play in the Sault."

The two constants in her life have been her Indigenous culture and ice hockey.

“My family back home, they obviously do a lot of the ceremonies and pow-wows, and my cousin’s a dancer … Where I’m from, it’s all around you.”

Ice hockey began in the back yard where dad, Jim, created a little space to skate. Abby put on a pair of figure skates she inherited from her sister and lined up some pucks to hammer at goal.

“I just always wanted to be like my dad,” Roque told NBC's 'Today' show, Jim Roque coached NCAA ice hockey and is now a scout for the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs.

“People called me a rink rat. I think it was kind of in my blood, but it was a passion for me that I just wanted to be a part of.”

That passion has taken her all the way to the reigning Olympic champion USA team and she's ready smash the doors open for others at Beijing 2022.

“I’m the only BIPOC (Black, indigenous, and person of colour) on this national team,” Roque told teamusa.org, “I'm proud of being indigenous and where I come from.”

Abby Roque: The past

The lack of opportunities as a girl growing up was never going to stop someone as determined as Abby Roque.

No girls team? Fine, she just had to play on the boys' team.

Abby made the Sault Area High School Blue Devils team - the only girl to make the team, ever. A creative forward with dazzling puck-handling, vision, and skating, she's a team player and earned respect for her game on the ice.

"I never played with a single guy who wasn't so supportive of me and wanted me on the team," she said.

"It was never a question of, 'She's a girl, she can't play.' It was always, 'She's good, she should be on the team.'"

Her coach at the time, John Ferroni, had to handle some angry phone calls from parents when their boys were cut and Abby made the team.

“My response was, ‘You come watch her play, and if you got questions, you call me again,’ he told Sports Illustrated.

"I never received one phone call back.”

Standing 170cm (5'7) tall, Roque has always had to come up with solutions, passing quicker and thinking quicker than her opponents to avoid being crushed into the boards by bigger boys.

But she isn't a firefighter, more a fire-starter.

“My teammates took a little too good care of me the first two years, going after anybody who hit me,” Roque continues to SI.

“And then by my senior year, I think they gave up on me. They were like, ‘You're tougher than a lot of us,’ because I ended up being the person either starting something or going to defend the freshman boys.”

In her senior year she was picked as assistant captain and scored 16 goals and 20 assists, totalling 36 points.

Abby Roque Wisconsin

A girl playing guy's hockey hears a lot about the NHL, but that dream wasn't a possibility for Abby.

When dad gave her a Team USA jersey autographed by Olympic champions like Julie Chu - the first Asian-American ice hockey player at the Olympics - Cammi Granato, and Angela Ruggiero, it was a game-changer.

“That was the first time I had something signed by not an NHL player, but by amazing girls,” Roque says. “I was like, ‘Oh, no, I want to be that.’”

By the end of High School her talent was no secret, in 2013 Roque tried out for the USA junior team, making the squad for the '14 and ‘15 under-18 world juniors - winning it in 2015.

She made varsity with the Devils and the college offers rolled in.

But there was only one she wanted, refusing point blank to even go look at Harvard or Princeton: It was Wisconsin all the way.

Following her heroes Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker who are both Olympic gold medallists from four years ago, and Wisconsin Badgers' alumni was her only choice.

And Roque lit it up:

WHCA Rookie of the Year in 2016–17, NCAA champ in 2019 with the semi-final game-winner, WCHA Offensive Player of the Year twice, 170 points in 155 NCAA games.

And all of that after she toned her game down, adjusting from her boy's hockey habits to the women's game.

Now she plays pro for the Minnesota section of the PWHPA.

Abby Roque Olympics

With her first piece of USA senior team hardware already in the bank with a silver medal at the 2021 World Championships, you can feel the excitement around Roque's rise.

Her hero Knight is already convinced saying: "I think she's going to be the best player in the world. Plain and simple."

The thing about Abby Roque is that she's different, and isn't afraid to be so.

All the moves on the ice, she has a charismatic personality off it. Everyone has a story about Abby.

Like the time she held a boy on her High School team in a headlock on the bus until they put on the movie she wanted - Elf, the way she'll show up in official Team USA dress-ware and Crocs - her teammates have never seen anyone wear Crocs as much as her - or her love of barefoot golf.

Knight says she's a 'bright light in the locker room' bringing energy and laughs, Decker tells SI “she is just, like, so chilled. I love that.”

Beyond the laughs, Roque has some serious business to take care of.

"In ten years I would like to see more colour on the ice," she says, "making the game more inclusive, growing the game, making people feel welcome."

The only non-white player on the USA team at the Beijing 2022 Olympics, Roque is inspiring a new generation just by being there, and winning gold wouldn't hurt.

“It really does mean the world to me, and I hope to a lot of other people,” Roque said to NHL.com.

“I just think for visibility in the sport and to make sure that every Indigenous youth knows that they can make it in the sport, I think that’s so cool and crucial to the sport.

"I just, hopefully, want to be the first so I’m definitely not the last.”