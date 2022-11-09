2022 World Taekwondo Championships Guadalajara: Preview and how to watch live action with Paris 2024 qualifying ranking points on offer

After thrilling and exciting first three rounds of the 2022 Grand Prix Series, focus now shifts to the main event of the year, the World Taekwondo Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Competition takes place from Monday 14th to Sunday 20th November, and as with the previous two Grand Prix events in Paris and Manchester, the worlds will be a chance for athletes to pick up ranking points which will be crucial to securing sports for their nation at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Several Olympic and world champions are among leading names confirmed for the event of the year.

The winners from the 2022 Grand Prix in Rome, Paris, and Manchester will also be in parade keen to maintain form and hit the podium in Mexico.

Here are the key things to know about the World Championships, the competition schedule, how to watch, and the stars to keep an eye on.

Stars to watch - Three Olympic champions lead the women’s charge

At least 23 Tokyo Olympic medallists will be among over 700 athletes in action in Guadalajara competing across 16 weight categories. With the chance to gain important Olympic qualifying points, there will be extra focus on six of the eight Olympic weight classes that will be featured in Mexico.

Unbeaten this season, Thai star Panipak Wongpattanakitt heads to the cultural centre of Mexico as the favourite for the women’s -49kg. Since losing the final at the 2019 Grand Prix in Fujairah, Thailand’s first Olympic championship in taekwondo has not lost a fight. Her form peaked with the gold medal in Tokyo and she is now looking to win her third world gold.

“The big goal is to win another gold medal at the World Championships,” she told the Olympic Channel in an interview after winning her first Grand Prix gold this season in Paris.

“I want to get another gold medal again but more important earn maximum points for Olympic qualification.”

The three-time world medallist is likely to fight the best in Adriana Cerezo Iglesias, whom she defeated in the epic Olympic final as well two other Tokyo Olympians Abishag Semberg the Israeli bronze medallist and Vietnamese Thi kim tuyen Truong.

Her compatriot Julanan Khantikulanon is among the top seeds in the women’s -46kg where she will be up against Iranian world silver medallist Mahla Momenzadeh. Khantikulanon, the bronze winner at the 2019 World Championships.

Another Thai fighter to keep an eye on is Phannapa Harnsujin, the defending world champion in the -53kg.

Like Wongpattanakitt, Harnsujin is also having a brilliant season. She too won gold at the 2022 South East Asian Games and made the podium at the Spanish Open, the Asian Championships and Korean Open where she stepped up to the 57kg. Fighting in her most comfortable weight in Mexico, she is the top pick in the women’s 53kg where Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Tijana Bogdanovic is also listed.

Anastasia Zolotic, who was the first U.S. women to win an Olympic gold medal in taekwondo, will compete in her first World Championships in the women’s 57kg. The 2018 World Junior champ returned to the Grand Prix podium in Manchester where she scored a bronze medal, her second third-place finish in three Grand Prix events.

Zongshi Luo of the People’s Republic of China has topped all the Grand Prix events this season that puts her in a prime position for her first world title in her second attempt. She’s “satisfied” with her results as she seeks to better her quarter-final placing at the last worlds in Manchester and qualify for her first Olympics in Paris.

“This is very satisfying for me,” she said of her unbeaten run in the Grand Prix.

“I know I still have a lot of shortcomings, so I will continue to strengthen myself. My goal is very clear- finish every day’s training, score more points and get the Olympic qualification.”

British star Jade Jones, the double Olympic champion will also be bidding for her fourth senior championship medal.

The women’s 67kg should also be another closely contested category.

The fight for the gold should be thrilling and intense with Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Matea Jelic of Serbia leading fellow Tokyo podium finishers Lauren Williams (silver) and Ivorian Ruth Gbagbi, the double Olympic bronze medallist and silver French woman Magda Wiet Henin, the winner at the Grand Prix in Rome.

The winner of this category in Manchester Chinese Lei Xu has stepped up to the 73kg for the worlds where South Korea’s in-form Lee Dabin, the winner in Rome and Paris is tipped to retain her title.

Can Simone Alessio bounce back after shock Manchester loss?

The men’s heavier categories should be a big draw as always starting with the heaviest where world champion Rafael Alba of Cuba stands as the favourite for the men’s over 87kg gold. The Cuban, a double world winner, won in Paris and is among eight Olympians from Tokyo where he took bronze, who will be on parade in Mexico.

Dejan Georgievski of North Macedonia second in Tokyo, alongside Olympic silver medallists Anthony Obame of Gabon and Niger’s Abdoul Razak Issoufou, who both won their country’s first ever Games medals, are also hoping to regain the world titles they last won in 2013 and 2017 respectively.

Keep an eye on Iranian Abolfazi Abbasi Pouya, the 2019 cadet champion and the current world junior champion who is set to debut in the senior -87kg. It’s a loaded weight class too, with the confirmation of Brazil’s Icaro Miguel Soares, the 2019 world silver medallist, Rio 2016 gold medallist Cheick Sallah Cisse and Croat Ivan Sapina, the 2022 Mediterranean Games champ.

After fumbling at the last Grand Prix series in Manchester, Simone Alessio's main aim is to defend his world title and enhance his chances of qualifying first in the -80kg. The Italian suffered an upset defeat in the finals in Manchester to Korean Geon-woo Seo and is likely to face Tokyo stars Saleh Elsharabaty of Jordan and Egypt’s Seif Eissa who have not been able to match his Grand Prix success this season.

“I’ll give everything I have at the Worlds. The goal is to remain unbeaten and win, I don’t care how well I’m going to fight,” he said in an interview with Olympics.com prior to the Manchester Grand Prix.

World titles on the line in Mexico

Defending champions Bradley Sinden (-68k) and Jang Jun (-58kg) will also put their world titles on the line after their Tokyo Olympic medals. Sinden, the first British able-bodied male to win a world taekwondo gold is keen “to do it again” as he targets to better his silver from Tokyo in Paris. But that’s only if he can stop the Uzbek who denied him gold last year Ulugbek Rashitov.

Olympic champion Vito Dell’Aquila will also be on the Mexican tatami after recovering from an injury that locked him out of the opening rounds of the series. He was third in Manchester and “remains focused on his goal at the worlds” where he hopes to top the 58kg, where Korean star Jun, a bronze medallist from Tokyo will be competing. Also, worth keeping an eye on Tyrone Kendall Moores-Duffield, one of the two Somali athletes who will be in Mexico.

Moores-Duffield and Munira Warsame Abdiwahid (women’s, -49kg) are hoping to follow on the footsteps of boxer Ramla Ali by becoming only the second and third athletes to qualify in combat sports for Somalia in Paris.

Moores-Duffield, a dual citizen, previously competed for Britain winning bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Youth.

2022 World Taekwondo Championships Competition schedule: all local timings (GMT/UTC -6)

Monday, November 14

9:00 -13:00 – preliminaries, men-80kg women-57kg

15:00 -16:30 – round of 16 and quarter finals, men-80kg women-57kg

18:00 -20:00 – semi-finals and finals, men-80kg women-57kg

Tuesday, November 15

9:00 -13:00 – preliminaries, men-87kg, women-87kg, women 82kg

15:00 -16:30 – round of 16 and quarter finals, men-87kg, women-87kg, women -82kg

18:00 -20:00 – semi-finals and finals, men-87kg, women-87kg, women -82kg

Wednesday, November 16

9:00 -13:00 – preliminaries, men-88kg, women-49kg

15:00 -16:30 – round of 16 and quarter finals, men-88kg, women-49kg

18:00 -20:00 – semi-finals and finals, men-88kg, women-49kg

Thursday, November 17

9:00 -13:00 – preliminaries, men-74kg, men +87kg, women+73kg

15:00 -16:30 – round of 16 and quarter finals, men-74kg, men +87kg, women+73kg

18:00 -20:00 – semi-finals and finals, men-74kg, men +87kg, women+73kg

Friday, November 18

9:00 -13:00 – preliminaries, men-83kg, women-68kg

15:00 -16:30 – round of 16 and quarter finals, men-83kg, women-68kg

18:00 -20:00 – semi-finals and finals, men-83kg, women-68kg

Saturday, November 19

9:00 -13:00 – preliminaries, men-54kg, women-73kg

15:00 -16:30 – round of 16 and quarter finals, men-54kg, women-73kg

18:00 -20:00 – semi-finals and finals, men-54kg, women-73kg

Sunday, November 20

9:00 -13:00 – preliminaries, men-58kg, women-48kg

15:00 -16:30 – round of 16 and quarter finals, men-58kg, women-48kg

18:00 -20:00 – semi-finals and finals, men-58kg, women-48kg

How to watch 2022 Taekwondo World Championships live action

You can catch action from the World Taekwondo Championships 2022 livestreamed on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com here (territorial restrictions apply).

There will also be action and highlights on the World Taekwondo YouTube page.