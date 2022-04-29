NWSL 2022: Preview, schedule, and how to watch stars from Megan Rapinoe to Trinity Rodman in action

Football fans everywhere, rejoice.

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) is back for its 10th season and it's bigger than ever.

Headlining the return to action in the top North American competition is the introduction of two new expansion teams – Angel City FC (Los Angeles) and San Diego Wave FC which takes the total number of clubs in the league up to 12.

Angel City has copped headlines around the world for its ownership group, including Hollywood superstar actors Natalie Portman and Jennifer Garner as well tennis legend Serena Williams.

Not to be outdone, the San Diego Wave FC counts former USWNT head coach and two-time World Cup champion Jill Ellis as its club president, and Casey Stoney as head coach.

But more on that later.

The 22-game regular season begins April 29 and will conclude on October 2, with each team meeting twice, home and away.

The NWSL Shield is up for grabs for the team that finishes the regular season on top of the table. Then, the top six clubs will progress into play-offs with the top two teams receiving first round byes.

The NWSL Championship match – the all-important date to save - is set to take place on October 29 with the venue still to be decided.

Kelley O'Hara scored the winning going for the Washington Spirit during the championship game last season Picture by 2021 Getty Images

2022 NWSL – Storylines and stars to watch

Can the Spirit do it again?

What better place to begin new-season talk than with the NWSL defending champions - the Washington Spirit.

Last season the Washington D.C. franchise overcame the odds, both on and field, to bring home its first ever title and to the delight of Spirit fans, the reigning champions return with their roster largely intact.

Rookie Trinity Rodman, daughter of basketball superstar Dennis Rodman, exploded onto the scene, setting herself apart particularly during in the second half of the season and the playoffs.

Rodman was rewarded for her efforts with the highest-paid player contract in league history, binding her into the Spirit at least until 2024.

Last season’s Golden Boot winner Ashely Hatch is also one to keep an eye out for. The 26-year-old put 10 goals into the net last season and was also named into the league’s Best XI in 2021.

Given that Hatch scored five goals in six games at the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup (a tournament that takes place ahead of the regular season start) it would appear the Californian intends to pick up this campaign precisely where she left off.

MORE: Trinity Rodman making a name for herself

Trinity Rodman had a stunning rookie season for Washington Spirit in 2021 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Can OL Reign go the distance this time?

Any conversations that circle around who will likely win this year’s league title will feature OL Reign.

The Tacoma-based outfit finished as runners-up in the 2021 regular season before bowing out disappointingly in the semi-finals to eventual champions Spirit.

With league MVP Jessica Fishlock in their ranks, as well as USWNT stars Megan Rapinoe, Alana Cook, and Rose Lavelle in the mix, Reign are certainly not lacking in star power as they hunt their first title.

And given how they transformed their fortunes last year - from ninth in the table to finish second - this is a club that certainly has the character to support the talent.

Quinn is just one of the Canadian Olympic gold medallists competing in the NWSL this year Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Tokyo 2020 champions Canada with plenty of skin in the game

A grand total of 10 Tokyo 2020 Olympic champions from Team Canada will feature across this season’s NSWL with a certain expectation that they will lend their club a golden touch when it comes to their title campaigns.

Janine Beckie returns to the NSWL after a stint with English Women’s Super League side Manchester City. She will link up with Canadian captain Christine Sinclair at Portland Thorns, who were pipped to the finals last year by the Chicago Red Stars.

Allysha Chapman, Sophie Schmidt, and Nichelle Prince unite under the Houston Dash; 34-year-old Desiree Scott holds tight at the Kansas City Current; midfielder Quinn returns for the formidable OL Reign and Erin McLeod is set to comeback from injury for Orlando Pride.

Elsewhere, defender Vanessa Gilles and goalie Kailen Sheridan have both upped sticks from Bordeaux and NJ/NY Gotham FC respectively to join one of the two league debutants.

Christen Press suits up for Angel City FC v Portland Thorns at the NWSL Challenge Cup Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Angel FC & San Diego Wave FC: How will they fare?

Lots of buzz naturally encircles NWSL clubs number eleven and twelve as the new season readies to start.

And with the clout the two clubs have entering the league it's unsurprising as to why. But what of their talent?

The coffers of Angel City are certainly looking very full.

The club, which will play at the Banc of California Stadium, has built something of a veteran squad with big soccer names including USWNT's Christen Press, New Zealand captain Ali Riley and Japanese international Endo Jun all featuring.

The question is - how will they come together?

As for San Diego Wave, they too have their fair share of star signings.

International football fans will notice USWNT players Abby Dahlkemper and Alex Morgan on the roster, as well as Team GB goalie Carly Telford, and Sofia Jakobsson of Olympic silver medal-winning Sweden.

The Wave also got their hands on the first pick of the NWSL Draft back in December – centre back Naomi Girma.

Particular attention will be paid to see how the bright young talent links up with Dahlkemper in defence.

How to watch NWSL 2022

All 137 games of NWSL 2022 will be filmed and have live broadcasts and highlights for viewers in the US and around the world.

Games will be available to watch on streaming platforms Paramount+ and Twitch, with some airing on CBS Sports Network.

The season kick off on Friday (29 April) has newcomers Angel City FC hosting North Carolina Courage in Los Angeles at 22:30 ET.