2022 Milan-San Remo: Things to know, riders to watch, schedule 

The first road cycling 'Monument' classic race of 2022 is the 113th edition of the Milan-San Remo on Saturday (19 March).

First staged in 1907, 'La Classicissima' is the longest one-day race in the sport. This year's race has an official distance of 293km, but that does not include the neutralised ride (9.8km) from Milan's Vigorelli velodrome to the race start on the via della Chiesa Rossa which takes the trip beyond 300km.

Jasper Stuyven was a surprise winner 12 months ago, attacking on the closing Poggio climb for the biggest triumph of his career ahead of Caleb Ewan and Wout van Aert.

Ewan and van Aert will be among the leading challengers this time with home fans hoping for heroics from two-time reigning time trial world champion Filippo Ganna and 2018 winner Vincenzo Nibali.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about this year's instalment of the biggest day in the Italian cycling calendar, including the riders to watch.

2022 Milan-San Remo route

With its largely flat course profile (or parcours), Milan-San Remo is considered a sprinter's classic although the last bunch finish was in 2016 when Arnaud Demare came out on top.

Midway through the race is the biggest climb, the Passo del Turchino, which was missed out last year due to a landslide. There are two more climbs inside the last 30km, the Cipressa and the Poggio, with the latter seeing decisive breakaways in the last five editions.

Including the neutral zone before the start, the riders will spend around seven hours in the saddle. But the action intensifies in the last half an hour as riders launch attacks with teams attempting to pull them back in order to set the race up for their top sprinters.

The riders start in Milan and travel south through Tortona to the Liguria coast just west of Genoa, before following the coastline west to San Remo. The race finishes on the Via Roma in San Remo.

The peloton in the 2015 Milan-San Remo next to the Liguria coast Picture by 2015 Getty Images

2022 Milan-San Remo riders to watch

Wout van Aert

No rider has claimed multiple Milan-San Remo victories since Oscar Freire's third triumph in 2010, but van Aert is in prime position to repeat his 2020 success.

The Belgian won Olympic road race silver last year behind Richard Carapaz, and took his tally to three World Championship silver medals in the time trial at Imola in September.

Last weekend, he more than did his bit for his Jumbo-Visma team leader Primoz Roglic in the Paris-Nice.

On Sunday's final stage, van Aert worked with the Slovenian star in pursuit of Simon Yates who threatened to take the overall race win.

The Briton trailed by 47 seconds in the general classification but, in the end, could only finish nine seconds in front of Roglic who kept the yellow jersey with van Aert securing the green points jersey.

Milan-San Remo gives Roglic the chance to return the favour, although he has joked about attacking on the penultimate climb, the Cipressa, along with countryman Tadej Pogacar.

He said on Sunday, "Yes, definitely I'm there to be the support for Wout. That's why I'm going there."

For van Aert, who could target the green jersey at this year's Tour de France, Paris-Nice was a welcome boost ahead of the spring Classics.

"I leave this race with a good feeling," he said. "It was a really hard stage race and actually it was really nice to feel these legs at the end of a hard eight-day race. It's always good for the confidence.

"Hopefully after some days of rest I'll hold the form through the Classics."

With Mathieu van der Poel still out as he recovers from knee surgery, van Aert will most likely look to attack on the Poggio as he bids for his second race win.

Caleb Ewan

Twice a runner-up in the Milan-San Remo, Caleb Ewan is desperate to record his first success in 'La Classica di Primavera'.

The Australian won the third stage in last week's Tirreno-Adriatico despite being hurt in a minor collision with a team staff member, and abandoned the race as a precaution the following day.

After that stage win, he told reporters, "It's a completely different race to what Milan-San Remo would be, but you do everything you can to get into really good form and you only can tell when you race how good your form is compared to the other guys.

"I'm really happy with how the season has started so far. I've had a few wins now and I feel like I'm climbing quite well and I'm happy that my sprint is also good. I am happy with where I am at."

Ewan won the sprint for second 12 months ago behind Stuyven having managed to stay with world champion Julian Alaphilippe and 2020 winner van Aert on the Poggio.

While he will look to his Lotto-Soudal teammates to nullify late attacks and try and keep the field together, he showed last year that he is capable of winning even if the race breaks apart on the Poggio.

Tadej Pogacar

The reigning two-time Tour de France champion has started the season in blistering form, retaining his Tirreno-Adriatico race winner's blue jersey on the back of triumphs in the Strade Bianche and February's UAE Tour.

With minimal climbs, the Milan-San Remo is not a race set up for Pogacar although it would be foolish to write off the Slovenian given his recent level.

He told Cycling News, "Milan-San Remo is one of the easiest races to finish but one of the hardest races to win but we go there with a strong team and we try our best.

"I think it’s also one of the most difficult races for me to win, probably the hardest. Look at the finale. The Cipressa is not so steep. There’s the Poggio but a lot of riders can get over it and at speed, including some of the sprinters.

"A long range attack in Milan-San Remo would be something special but I don’t think it’s likely. But maybe on the Cipressa you can do it…"

It will certainly be exciting to find out and see who can stay with Pogacar who launched a sensational solo breakaway to win the Strade Bianche earlier this month.

You have to go all the way back to 1996 for the last successful break on the Cipressa courtesy of home rider Gabriele Colombo.

Peter Sagan

17th, 4th, 2nd, 10th, 4th, 12th, 2nd, 6th, 4th, 4th, 4th.

That is Peter Sagan's record at the Milan-San Remo, where a podium spot has continued to elude the three-time world champion.

He was pipped on the line by Gerald Ciolek in 2013 with Sagan admitting to FloBikes in 2019 that he was still haunted by that defeat.

"I was confident for a sprint, and I started my sprint too early."

Snow and freezing conditions greeted the riders early in the race with Sagan admitting to urinating in his cycling shorts "just to feel some heat in my legs".

The race cut out the largest climb - the Passo del Turchino - with the field taking a bus transfer to the restart. The Slovak took a hot shower in the break but some riders, including Tom Boonen, were angry at the the decision to regroup the race and refused to continue.

Sagan and 2008 winner Fabian Cancellara were part of a six-man breakaway on the descent of the Poggio. He was "afraid most" of the Swiss and "never thought" about unheralded German sprinter Ciolek who came through late to take the win.

The experience taught Sagan a valuable lesson. He said, "If somebody asks me who is your biggest rival, I say 'Everybody. Because you never know who is going to have a good day.'"

He was runner-up again in 2017, leading the breakaway on the Poggio and doing most of the work at the front before Michal Kwiatkowski took the victory in a close sprint.

Sagan said afterwards, "The only thing missing today was a little bit of co-operation from some other riders. But it's okay. I did my bit and I'm happy with what I did.

"That's cycling. You race for 300km and you can win by a little or lose by a little. I did my best."

He has finished fourth in the last three editions, but this will be his first with Team TotalEnergies after leaving Bora-Hansgrohe.

Like Ewan, Sagan, who recovered from Covid in January, abandoned last week's Tirreno-Adriatico, citing a fever and stomach pain.

2022 Milan-San Remo schedule (all times local CET, approximate after race start):

09:50 - Riders roll out from Vigorelli velodrome

10:10 - Official race start in via della Chiesa Rossa

11:50 - Riders pass through Tortona (218.4km to go)

13:40 - Summit of Passo del Turchino (150.1km to go)

13:55 - Arenzano (131.5km to go)

14:35 - Savona (108.2km to go)

15:35 - Albenga (64.5km to go)

16:40 - Summit of Cipressa (21.6km to go)

17:00 - Summit of Poggio di Sanremo (5.5km to go)

17:10 - Finish on Via Roma, San Remo