FINA short course World Swimming Championships 2022: All results and medal winners - full list

All you need to know about FINA short course World Swimming Championships (25m) 2022 - result updates and medallists from the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.
Six days of action-packed got underway at the 2022 FINA Short Course World Swimming Championships (25m) on Tuesday 13th December in Melbourne, Australia.
1,000 athletes from over 180 countries will compete for $2,160.000 US dollars for the best individual and relay team swimmers. Prize money will be equally distributed to both men and women across the
48 medal events races will be contested from Tuesday, December 13 to Sunday, December 18, 2022.
For swimming results updates, check this article daily.
🇦🇺Lani Pallister 🆚🇳🇿 Erika Fairweather— World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) December 13, 2022
What a duel in the 400m Freestyle FINAL at #FINAMelbourne2022 pic.twitter.com/g4Jfc2onIa
Hosts Australia is leading the medal table with two gold, a silver and one bronze. Italy is second with two silver, while USA are third with one gold, three silver and two bronze.
For the full medal table click here.
GOLD: Lani Pallister (AUS) – 3:55.04
SILVER: Erika Fairweather (NZL) – 3:56.00
BRONZE: Leah Smith (USA) – 3:59.78
GOLD: Kate Douglass (USA) – 2:02.12
SILVER: Alex Walsh (USA) – 2:03.37
BRONZE: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2:03.57
GOLD: Matt Sates (RSA) – 1:50.15
SILVER: Carson Foster (USA) – 1:50.96
BRONZE: Finlay Knox (CAN) – 1:51.04
GOLD: Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 14:16.88
SILVER: Damien Joly (FRA) – 14:19.62
BRONZE: Henrik Christiansen (NOR) – 14:24.08
GOLD: Australia – 3:25.43 (WR)
SILVER: United States – 3:26.29
BRONZE: Canada – 3:28.06
GOLD: Italy – 3:02.75 (WR)
SILVER: Australia – 3:04.63
BRONZE: United States – 3:05.09
WOOOORLD RECOORD AGAIN!😵💫— World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) December 13, 2022
🇮🇹 ITALY set a new World Record in the Men's 4x100m Freestyle 👉 3:02.75 pic.twitter.com/ni89CmWq8d
You May Like