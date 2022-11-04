2022 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships men's individual all-around – Results

Olympic all-around champion Hashimoto Daiki added the world title to his collection at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool, England, on Friday (4 November), narrowly edging out the defending world champion Zhang Boheng in the men's all-around final.

Men's individual all-around final — Top 8

Hashimoto Daiki (Japan) 87.198 Zhang Boheng (PR China) 86.765 Tanigawa Wataru (Japan) 85.231 Brody Malone (USA) 84.931 Jake Jarman (Great Britain) 82.865 Asher Hong (USA) 82.365 Iliia Kovtun (Ukraine) 82.365 Carlos Yulo (Philippines) 82.098

