2022 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships men's individual all-around – Results

Olympic all-around champion Hashimoto Daiki added the world title to his collection at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool, England, on Friday (4 November), narrowly edging out the defending world champion Zhang Boheng in the men's all-around final.
Men's individual all-around final — Top 8
- Hashimoto Daiki (Japan) 87.198
- Zhang Boheng (PR China) 86.765
- Tanigawa Wataru (Japan) 85.231
- Brody Malone (USA) 84.931
- Jake Jarman (Great Britain) 82.865
- Asher Hong (USA) 82.365
- Iliia Kovtun (Ukraine) 82.365
- Carlos Yulo (Philippines) 82.098
