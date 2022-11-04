2022 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships men's individual all-around – Results

Results from the men's individual all-around final at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022 on Friday 4 November.

By Olympics.com | 4 November 2022
Artistic Gymnastics

Olympic all-around champion Hashimoto Daiki added the world title to his collection at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool, England, on Friday (4 November), narrowly edging out the defending world champion Zhang Boheng in the men's all-around final.

Men's individual all-around final — Top 8

  1. Hashimoto Daiki (Japan) 87.198
  2. Zhang Boheng (PR China) 86.765
  3. Tanigawa Wataru (Japan) 85.231
  4. Brody Malone (USA) 84.931
  5. Jake Jarman (Great Britain) 82.865
  6. Asher Hong (USA) 82.365
  7. Iliia Kovtun (Ukraine) 82.365
  8. Carlos Yulo (Philippines) 82.098

Full results here.

