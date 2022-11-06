2022 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships apparatus finals – Results Sunday 6 November

Hosts Great Britain closed the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in fine style as Jessica Gadirova claimed the women's floor gold in Liverpool on Sunday (6 November) to give Team GB their best return from a World Championships. Olympic medallists Artur Davtyan in men's vault and Zou Jingyuan in men's parallel bars added world titles, while Japan's Watanabe Hazuki (balance beam) and USA's Brody Malone (horizontal bar) also ended the Championships with world titles.
Find out the final results below.
Men's vault final – Results
- Artur Davtyan (ARM) 15.050
- Carlos Yulo (PHI) 14.950
- Igor Radivilov (UKR) 14.733
- Gabriel Burtanete (ROU) 14.533
- Caio Souza (BRA) 14.416
- Lee Jun-ho (KOR) 14.316
- Tanigawa Wataru (JPN) 13.999
- Kim Han-sol (KOR) 13.900
Women's balance beam final – Results
- Watanabe Hazuki (JPN) 13.600
- Elsabeth Black (CAN) 13.566
- Miyata Shoko (JPN) 13.533
- Marine Boyer (FRA) 13.300 (E 7.800)
- Skye Blakely (USA) 13.300 (E 7.100)
- Ou Yushan (CHN) 13.000
- Zsofia Kovacs (HUN) 12.733 (E 7.633)
- Rebeca Andrade (BRA) 12.733 (E 6.733)
Men's parallel bars final – Result
- Zou Jingyuan (CHN) 16.166
- Lukas Dauser (GER) 15.500
- Carlos Yulo (PHI) 15.366
- Ferhat Arican (TUR) 15.066
- Jossimar Calvo Moreno (COL) 14.966
- Kamoto Yuya (JPN) 14.900
- Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) 14.733
- Joe Fraser (GBR) 14.700
Women's floor final – Results
Jessica Gadirova (GBR) 14.200
Jordan Chiles (USA) 13.833
Jade Carey (USA) / Rebeca Andrade (BRA) 13.733
Tie for bronze
Naomi Visser (NED) 13.666
Martina Maggio (ITA) 13.533
Jennifer Gadirova (GBR) 13.166
Miyata Shoko (JPN) 13.066
Men's horizontal bar final – Results
Brody Malone (USA) 14.800
Hashimoto Daiki (JPN) 14.700
Arthur Nory (BRA) 14.466
Sun Wei (CHN) 14.433
Zhang Boheng (CHN) 14.400
Ilias Georgiou (CYP) 14.300
Kamoto Yuya (JPN) 14.166
Tyson Bull (AUS) 13.766