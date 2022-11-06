2022 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships apparatus finals – Results Sunday 6 November

Results from the last five apparatus finals (men's vault, balance beam, parallel bars, women's floor, and horizontal bar) held at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022 on Sunday 6 November.

By Olympics.com | 6 November 2022
Artistic Gymnastics

Hosts Great Britain closed the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in fine style as Jessica Gadirova claimed the women's floor gold in Liverpool on Sunday (6 November) to give Team GB their best return from a World Championships. Olympic medallists Artur Davtyan in men's vault and Zou Jingyuan in men's parallel bars added world titles, while Japan's Watanabe Hazuki (balance beam) and USA's Brody Malone (horizontal bar) also ended the Championships with world titles.

Find out the final results below.

Men's vault final – Results

  1. Artur Davtyan (ARM) 15.050
  2. Carlos Yulo (PHI) 14.950
  3. Igor Radivilov (UKR) 14.733
  4. Gabriel Burtanete (ROU) 14.533
  5. Caio Souza (BRA) 14.416
  6. Lee Jun-ho (KOR) 14.316
  7. Tanigawa Wataru (JPN) 13.999
  8. Kim Han-sol (KOR) 13.900
Armenia's Artur Davtyan reacts after his routine on the men's vault final
Picture by REUTERS/Phil Noble

Women's balance beam final – Results

  1. Watanabe Hazuki (JPN) 13.600
  2. Elsabeth Black (CAN) 13.566
  3. Miyata Shoko (JPN) 13.533
  4. Marine Boyer (FRA) 13.300 (E 7.800)
  5. Skye Blakely (USA) 13.300 (E 7.100)
  6. Ou Yushan (CHN) 13.000
  7. Zsofia Kovacs (HUN) 12.733 (E 7.633)
  8. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) 12.733 (E 6.733)
Women's balance beam podium 2022
Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Men's parallel bars final – Result

  1. Zou Jingyuan (CHN) 16.166
  2. Lukas Dauser (GER) 15.500
  3. Carlos Yulo (PHI) 15.366
  4. Ferhat Arican (TUR) 15.066
  5. Jossimar Calvo Moreno (COL) 14.966
  6. Kamoto Yuya (JPN) 14.900
  7. Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) 14.733
  8. Joe Fraser (GBR) 14.700

Women's floor final – Results

  1. Jessica Gadirova (GBR) 14.200

  2. Jordan Chiles (USA) 13.833

  3. Jade Carey (USA) / Rebeca Andrade (BRA) 13.733

  4. Tie for bronze

  5. Naomi Visser (NED) 13.666

  6. Martina Maggio (ITA) 13.533

  7. Jennifer Gadirova (GBR) 13.166

  8. Miyata Shoko (JPN) 13.066

Men's horizontal bar final – Results

  1. Brody Malone (USA) 14.800

  2. Hashimoto Daiki (JPN) 14.700

  3. Arthur Nory (BRA) 14.466

  4. Sun Wei (CHN) 14.433

  5. Zhang Boheng (CHN) 14.400

  6. Ilias Georgiou (CYP) 14.300

  7. Kamoto Yuya (JPN) 14.166

  8. Tyson Bull (AUS) 13.766

More from

THE ROAD TO PARIS 2024

Catch every minute, moment and magical routine of the world’s best gymnasts at the 2022 World Championships – live and for free.
Sign up here Sign up here