2022 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships apparatus finals – Results Sunday 6 November

Hosts Great Britain closed the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in fine style as Jessica Gadirova claimed the women's floor gold in Liverpool on Sunday (6 November) to give Team GB their best return from a World Championships. Olympic medallists Artur Davtyan in men's vault and Zou Jingyuan in men's parallel bars added world titles, while Japan's Watanabe Hazuki (balance beam) and USA's Brody Malone (horizontal bar) also ended the Championships with world titles.

Find out the final results below.

Men's vault final – Results

Artur Davtyan (ARM) 15.050 Carlos Yulo (PHI) 14.950 Igor Radivilov (UKR) 14.733 Gabriel Burtanete (ROU) 14.533 Caio Souza (BRA) 14.416 Lee Jun-ho (KOR) 14.316 Tanigawa Wataru (JPN) 13.999 Kim Han-sol (KOR) 13.900

Armenia's Artur Davtyan reacts after his routine on the men's vault final Picture by REUTERS/Phil Noble

Women's balance beam final – Results

Watanabe Hazuki (JPN) 13.600 Elsabeth Black (CAN) 13.566 Miyata Shoko (JPN) 13.533 Marine Boyer (FRA) 13.300 (E 7.800) Skye Blakely (USA) 13.300 (E 7.100) Ou Yushan (CHN) 13.000 Zsofia Kovacs (HUN) 12.733 (E 7.633) Rebeca Andrade (BRA) 12.733 (E 6.733)

Women's balance beam podium 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Men's parallel bars final – Result

Zou Jingyuan (CHN) 16.166 Lukas Dauser (GER) 15.500 Carlos Yulo (PHI) 15.366 Ferhat Arican (TUR) 15.066 Jossimar Calvo Moreno (COL) 14.966 Kamoto Yuya (JPN) 14.900 Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) 14.733 Joe Fraser (GBR) 14.700

Women's floor final – Results

Jessica Gadirova (GBR) 14.200 Jordan Chiles (USA) 13.833 Jade Carey (USA) / Rebeca Andrade (BRA) 13.733 Tie for bronze Naomi Visser (NED) 13.666 Martina Maggio (ITA) 13.533 Jennifer Gadirova (GBR) 13.166 Miyata Shoko (JPN) 13.066

Men's horizontal bar final – Results