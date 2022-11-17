2022 European Curling Championships: How to watch - preview, schedule and stars in action 

The 2022 European Curling Championships are heading to Östersund, Sweden from 18-26 November for a bumper few days of action.

The men’s and women’s championships will take place simultaneously meaning the Östersund arena will host double the competition.

With the results of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games sitting in the backdrop just how the 20 teams will fare will be a point of intrigue.

Both events will adopt the same format. All teams will play each other once in a round-robin before the top four teams are paired up for then semi-finals with the winners heading into the final.

The top seven teams across both competitions will also qualify for their 2023 World Men’s Curling Championships and 2023 World Women’s Curling Championships respectively.

2022 European Curling Championships: Teams

Women’s teams at the 2022 European Curling Championships

Scotland

Sweden

Denmark

Germany

Hungary

Italy

Latvia

Turkey

Switzerland

Norway

Men’s teams at the 2022 European Curling Championships

Scotland

Sweden

Czech Republic

Denmark

Germany

Italy

Norway

Switzerland

Spain

Turkey

2022 European Curling Championships: Schedule

All times are in Central European Standard Time (UTC+1).

Friday 18 November

Women’s round robin session 1 – 20:00

Sheet A: Italy v Germany

Sheet B: Sweden v Denmark

Sheet C: Switzerland v Latvia

Sheet D: Norway v Hungary

Sheet E: Turkey v Scotland

Saturday 19 November

Men’s round robin session 1 – 09:00

Sheet A: Spain v Turkey

Sheet B: Italy v Norway

Sheet C: Sweden v Denmark

Sheet D: Switzerland v Czech Republic

Sheet E: Scotland v Germany

Women’s round robin session 2 – 14:00

Sheet A: Denmark v Norway

Sheet B: Germany v Hungary

Sheet C: Turkey v Italy

Sheet D: Scotland v Latvia

Sheet E: Sweden v Switzerland

Men’s round robin session 2 – 19:00

Sheet A: Norway v Switzerland

Sheet B: Turkey v Czech Republic

Sheet C: Scotland v Spain

Sheet D: Germany v Denmark

Sheet E: Italy v Sweden

Sunday 20 November

Women’s round robin session 3 – 09:00

Sheet A: Latvia v Sweden

Sheet B: Italy v Scotland

Sheet C: Germany v Norway

Sheet D: Switzerland v Turkey

Sheet E: Denmark v Hungary

Men’s round robin session 3 – 14:00

Sheet A: Denmark v Italy

Sheet B: Spain v Germany

Sheet C: Turkey v Switzerland

Sheet D: Sweden v Scotland

Sheet E: Norway v Czech Republic

Women’s round robin session 4 – 19:00

Sheet A: Hungary v Turkey

Sheet B: Switzerland v Norway

Sheet C: Scotland v Denmark

Sheet D: Latvia v Italy

Sheet E: Germany v Sweden

Monday 21 November

Men’s round robin session 4 – 08:00

Sheet A: Czech Republic v Scotland

Sheet B: Sweden v Switzerland

Sheet C: Germany v Norway

Sheet D: Denmark v Spain

Sheet E: Turkey v Italy

Women’s round robin session 5 – 12:00

Sheet A: Switzerland v Denmark

Sheet B: Turkey v Germany

Sheet C: Italy v Hungary

Sheet D: Sweden v Scotland

Sheet E: Norway v Latvia

Men’s round robin session 5 – 16:00

Sheet A: Sweden v Norway

Sheet B: Scotland v Turkey

Sheet C: Spain v Czech Republic

Sheet D: Italy v Germany

Sheet E: Switzerland v Denmark

Women’s round robin session 6 – 20:00

Sheet A: Turkey v Latvia

Sheet B: Denmark v Italy

Sheet C: Norway v Sweden

Sheet D: Hungary v Switzerland

Sheet E: Scotland v Germany

Tuesday 22 November

Men’s round robin session 6 – 09:00

Sheet A: Scotland v Denmark

Sheet B: Norway v Spain

Sheet C: Switzerland v Italy

Sheet D: Czech Republic v Sweden

Sheet E: Germany v Turkey

Women's round robin session 7 – 14:00

Sheet A: Sweden v Hungary

Sheet B: Scotland v Switzerland

Sheet C: Latvia v Germany

Sheet D: Turkey v Denmark

Sheet E: Italy v Norway

Men’s round robin session 7 – 19:00

Sheet A: Italy v Czech Republic

Sheet B: Germany v Sweden

Sheet C: Denmark v Turkey

Sheet D: Scotland v Norway

Sheet E: Spain v Switzerland

Wednesday 23 November

Women’s round robin session 8 – 09:00

Sheet A: Germany v Switzerland

Sheet B: Norway v Turkey

Sheet C: Hungary v Scotland

Sheet D: Italy v Sweden

Sheet E: Latvia v Denmark

Men’s round robin session 8 – 14:00

Sheet A: Turkey v Sweden

Sheet B: Switzerland v Scotland

Sheet C: Czech Republic v Germany

Sheet D: Spain v Italy

Sheet E: Denmark v Norway

Women’s round robin session 9 – 19:00

Sheet A: Norway v Scotland

Sheet B: Hungary v Latvia

Sheet C: Sweden v Turkey

Sheet D: Denmark v Germany

Sheet E: Switzerland v Italy

Thursday 24 November

Men’s round robin session 9 – 08:00

Sheet A: Switzerland v Germany

Sheet B: Czech Republic v Denmark

Sheet C: Italy v Scotland

Sheet D: Norway v Turkey

Sheet E: Sweden v Spain

Women’s semi-final session 1 – 12:00

Women’s semi-final session 2 – 16:00

Men’s semi-final session 1 – 20:00

Friday 25 November

Men’s semi-final session 2 – 09:00

Women’s bronze medal game – 14:00

Men’s bronze medal game – 19:00

Saturday 26 November

Women’s gold medal game – 09:00

Men’s gold medal game – 13:00

Oskar Eriksson is expected to take over as skip while Niklas Edin recovers from his surgery Picture by 2022 Getty Images

European Curling Championships: Teams to watch

Men’s curling competition

Defending champions Scotland will be targeting a hat-trick of European titles when they touch down in Sweden, but the Beijing 2022 Olympic silver medallists know their quest for victory in Östersund won’t be easy.

Standing between Team Mouat and a third continental crown will be a host of teams all ready to knock the Scots off their perch, including perennial rivals and seven-time European champions, Sweden.

At February’s Games in the People’s Republic of China Team Edin added another chapter in their lasting competitive relationship when Sweden defeated Mouat and his men, flying under the flag of Great Britain, to Olympic gold.

While it was heartbreak for Mouat it was euphoria for Niklas Edin, Oskar Eriksson, Rasmus Wrana and Christoffer Sundgren who had been chasing gold since 2010.

But just as this year's Europeans looked set to be another showdown between the two top teams, injury has played its hand.

Team Mouat’s second Lammie suffered from a broken hand at the start of the season meaning the Scots competed in their first two curling grand slam events at below full-strength. Though Lammie is now back and fit, questions around the preparedness of the reigning champs heading into the competition might be raised.

As for Sweden, they will be without their skip Edin as the Olympic champion was forced to undergo surgery after sustaining a knee injury during a grand slam event. It is widely expected that vice-skip Erikson will take over as skip while alternate Daniel Magnusson will be elevated into the team.

The absence of Edin will be a significant blow to Sweden but with plenty of winning experience still in the team, and the addition of home support, they remain as strong contenders for the crown.

Of the other teams that could pose a threat to Mouat there are plenty of Olympians in the fray.

Switzerland will be leaning on the experience of 2018 Olympic bronze medallist Benoit Schwarz to guide them to glory while Italy, skipped by Joel Retornaz, will feature three of the four members that took to the ice at Beijing 2022 including mixed doubles gold medallist Amos Mosaner.

Team Sweden skipped by Hasselborg in action at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Women’s curling competition

While Scotland are the current European champions the team that will defend the crown in Sweden will look markedly different to the one that won it.

Beijing 2022 gold medal medallists Eve Muirhead and Vicky Wright have both now retired from professional curling paving the way for a new team to represent the saltire in Sweden.

Rebecca Morrison is set to skip Gina Aitken, Sophie Jackson and Sophie Sinclair at the tournament, and though most of the rink might be new to the European stage, they are a unit not to be underestimated.

Last month the Scottish champions claimed their first victory on Canadian ice in the final of the Albert Curling Series event in Leduc preparing them nicely for the challenge ahead.

Just as in the men’s competition Sweden’s women will be out for revenge in Östersund.

Two-time European champion (2018, 2019) Hasselborg was denied a three-peat by Muirhead last year in Lillehammer, and after falling short of defending her Olympic gold earlier this year in Beijing 2022. She will arrive in Östersund with two new team members looking to improve on her international record.

Also in the title-hunt will be reigning world champions Switzerland and Italy.

Swiss skip Silvana Tirinzoni will return to the ice with the same rink that saw her claim her third world title earlier this year, posing a sizeable threat to all challengers gathering in Sweden.

Italy, meanwhile, will be skipped by Beijing 2022 mixed doubles gold medallist Stefania Constantini.

Constantini was an alternate in the Italian team that won bronze at the Europeans back in 2017 and the breakout star from Cortina d’Ampezzo, co-host of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, will be looking for an upgrade.

• Everything you need to know about Stefania Constantini: Italy's new curling star

How to watch 2022 European Curling Championships

Matches from the 2022 European Curling Championships will be available to watch on The Curling Channel with a select few broadcast on World Curling TV.

More information, including the streaming schedule for the championships, can be found on the World Curling.