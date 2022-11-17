2022 European Curling Championships: How to watch - preview, schedule and stars in action 

The 2022 European Curling Championships are heading to Östersund, Sweden from 18-26 November for a bumper few days of action.
The men’s and women’s championships will take place simultaneously meaning the Östersund arena will host double the competition.
With the results of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games sitting in the backdrop just how the 20 teams will fare will be a point of intrigue.
Both events will adopt the same format. All teams will play each other once in a round-robin before the top four teams are paired up for then semi-finals with the winners heading into the final.
The top seven teams across both competitions will also qualify for their 2023 World Men’s Curling Championships and 2023 World Women’s Curling Championships respectively.
2022 European Curling Championships: Teams
Women’s teams at the 2022 European Curling Championships
Scotland
Sweden
Denmark
Germany
Hungary
Italy
Latvia
Turkey
Switzerland
Norway
Men’s teams at the 2022 European Curling Championships
Scotland
Sweden
Czech Republic
Denmark
Germany
Italy
Norway
Switzerland
Spain
Turkey
2022 European Curling Championships: Schedule
All times are in Central European Standard Time (UTC+1).
Friday 18 November
Women’s round robin session 1 – 20:00
Sheet A: Italy v Germany
Sheet B: Sweden v Denmark
Sheet C: Switzerland v Latvia
Sheet D: Norway v Hungary
Sheet E: Turkey v Scotland
Saturday 19 November
Men’s round robin session 1 – 09:00
Sheet A: Spain v Turkey
Sheet B: Italy v Norway
Sheet C: Sweden v Denmark
Sheet D: Switzerland v Czech Republic
Sheet E: Scotland v Germany
Women’s round robin session 2 – 14:00
Sheet A: Denmark v Norway
Sheet B: Germany v Hungary
Sheet C: Turkey v Italy
Sheet D: Scotland v Latvia
Sheet E: Sweden v Switzerland
Men’s round robin session 2 – 19:00
Sheet A: Norway v Switzerland
Sheet B: Turkey v Czech Republic
Sheet C: Scotland v Spain
Sheet D: Germany v Denmark
Sheet E: Italy v Sweden
Sunday 20 November
Women’s round robin session 3 – 09:00
Sheet A: Latvia v Sweden
Sheet B: Italy v Scotland
Sheet C: Germany v Norway
Sheet D: Switzerland v Turkey
Sheet E: Denmark v Hungary
Men’s round robin session 3 – 14:00
Sheet A: Denmark v Italy
Sheet B: Spain v Germany
Sheet C: Turkey v Switzerland
Sheet D: Sweden v Scotland
Sheet E: Norway v Czech Republic
Women’s round robin session 4 – 19:00
Sheet A: Hungary v Turkey
Sheet B: Switzerland v Norway
Sheet C: Scotland v Denmark
Sheet D: Latvia v Italy
Sheet E: Germany v Sweden
Monday 21 November
Men’s round robin session 4 – 08:00
Sheet A: Czech Republic v Scotland
Sheet B: Sweden v Switzerland
Sheet C: Germany v Norway
Sheet D: Denmark v Spain
Sheet E: Turkey v Italy
Women’s round robin session 5 – 12:00
Sheet A: Switzerland v Denmark
Sheet B: Turkey v Germany
Sheet C: Italy v Hungary
Sheet D: Sweden v Scotland
Sheet E: Norway v Latvia
Men’s round robin session 5 – 16:00
Sheet A: Sweden v Norway
Sheet B: Scotland v Turkey
Sheet C: Spain v Czech Republic
Sheet D: Italy v Germany
Sheet E: Switzerland v Denmark
Women’s round robin session 6 – 20:00
Sheet A: Turkey v Latvia
Sheet B: Denmark v Italy
Sheet C: Norway v Sweden
Sheet D: Hungary v Switzerland
Sheet E: Scotland v Germany
Tuesday 22 November
Men’s round robin session 6 – 09:00
Sheet A: Scotland v Denmark
Sheet B: Norway v Spain
Sheet C: Switzerland v Italy
Sheet D: Czech Republic v Sweden
Sheet E: Germany v Turkey
Women's round robin session 7 – 14:00
Sheet A: Sweden v Hungary
Sheet B: Scotland v Switzerland
Sheet C: Latvia v Germany
Sheet D: Turkey v Denmark
Sheet E: Italy v Norway
Men’s round robin session 7 – 19:00
Sheet A: Italy v Czech Republic
Sheet B: Germany v Sweden
Sheet C: Denmark v Turkey
Sheet D: Scotland v Norway
Sheet E: Spain v Switzerland
Wednesday 23 November
Women’s round robin session 8 – 09:00
Sheet A: Germany v Switzerland
Sheet B: Norway v Turkey
Sheet C: Hungary v Scotland
Sheet D: Italy v Sweden
Sheet E: Latvia v Denmark
Men’s round robin session 8 – 14:00
Sheet A: Turkey v Sweden
Sheet B: Switzerland v Scotland
Sheet C: Czech Republic v Germany
Sheet D: Spain v Italy
Sheet E: Denmark v Norway
Women’s round robin session 9 – 19:00
Sheet A: Norway v Scotland
Sheet B: Hungary v Latvia
Sheet C: Sweden v Turkey
Sheet D: Denmark v Germany
Sheet E: Switzerland v Italy
Thursday 24 November
Men’s round robin session 9 – 08:00
Sheet A: Switzerland v Germany
Sheet B: Czech Republic v Denmark
Sheet C: Italy v Scotland
Sheet D: Norway v Turkey
Sheet E: Sweden v Spain
Women’s semi-final session 1 – 12:00
Women’s semi-final session 2 – 16:00
Men’s semi-final session 1 – 20:00
Friday 25 November
Men’s semi-final session 2 – 09:00
Women’s bronze medal game – 14:00
Men’s bronze medal game – 19:00
Saturday 26 November
Women’s gold medal game – 09:00
Men’s gold medal game – 13:00
European Curling Championships: Teams to watch
Men’s curling competition
Defending champions Scotland will be targeting a hat-trick of European titles when they touch down in Sweden, but the Beijing 2022 Olympic silver medallists know their quest for victory in Östersund won’t be easy.
Standing between Team Mouat and a third continental crown will be a host of teams all ready to knock the Scots off their perch, including perennial rivals and seven-time European champions, Sweden.
At February’s Games in the People’s Republic of China Team Edin added another chapter in their lasting competitive relationship when Sweden defeated Mouat and his men, flying under the flag of Great Britain, to Olympic gold.
While it was heartbreak for Mouat it was euphoria for Niklas Edin, Oskar Eriksson, Rasmus Wrana and Christoffer Sundgren who had been chasing gold since 2010.
But just as this year's Europeans looked set to be another showdown between the two top teams, injury has played its hand.
Team Mouat’s second Lammie suffered from a broken hand at the start of the season meaning the Scots competed in their first two curling grand slam events at below full-strength. Though Lammie is now back and fit, questions around the preparedness of the reigning champs heading into the competition might be raised.
As for Sweden, they will be without their skip Edin as the Olympic champion was forced to undergo surgery after sustaining a knee injury during a grand slam event. It is widely expected that vice-skip Erikson will take over as skip while alternate Daniel Magnusson will be elevated into the team.
The absence of Edin will be a significant blow to Sweden but with plenty of winning experience still in the team, and the addition of home support, they remain as strong contenders for the crown.
Of the other teams that could pose a threat to Mouat there are plenty of Olympians in the fray.
Switzerland will be leaning on the experience of 2018 Olympic bronze medallist Benoit Schwarz to guide them to glory while Italy, skipped by Joel Retornaz, will feature three of the four members that took to the ice at Beijing 2022 including mixed doubles gold medallist Amos Mosaner.
Women’s curling competition
While Scotland are the current European champions the team that will defend the crown in Sweden will look markedly different to the one that won it.
Beijing 2022 gold medal medallists Eve Muirhead and Vicky Wright have both now retired from professional curling paving the way for a new team to represent the saltire in Sweden.
Rebecca Morrison is set to skip Gina Aitken, Sophie Jackson and Sophie Sinclair at the tournament, and though most of the rink might be new to the European stage, they are a unit not to be underestimated.
Last month the Scottish champions claimed their first victory on Canadian ice in the final of the Albert Curling Series event in Leduc preparing them nicely for the challenge ahead.
Just as in the men’s competition Sweden’s women will be out for revenge in Östersund.
Two-time European champion (2018, 2019) Hasselborg was denied a three-peat by Muirhead last year in Lillehammer, and after falling short of defending her Olympic gold earlier this year in Beijing 2022. She will arrive in Östersund with two new team members looking to improve on her international record.
Also in the title-hunt will be reigning world champions Switzerland and Italy.
Swiss skip Silvana Tirinzoni will return to the ice with the same rink that saw her claim her third world title earlier this year, posing a sizeable threat to all challengers gathering in Sweden.
Italy, meanwhile, will be skipped by Beijing 2022 mixed doubles gold medallist Stefania Constantini.
Constantini was an alternate in the Italian team that won bronze at the Europeans back in 2017 and the breakout star from Cortina d’Ampezzo, co-host of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, will be looking for an upgrade.
• Everything you need to know about Stefania Constantini: Italy's new curling star
How to watch 2022 European Curling Championships
Matches from the 2022 European Curling Championships will be available to watch on The Curling Channel with a select few broadcast on World Curling TV.
More information, including the streaming schedule for the championships, can be found on the World Curling.