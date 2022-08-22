2022 European Championship in Shotgun: Preview, schedule and stars to watch

The 2022 edition of the European Championship in Shotgun is set to begin on 25 August, with nothing short of Olympic qualification on the line. Eight quota places will be awarded during the championships, with two each available for men’s trap, women’s trap, men’s skeet and women’s skeet.

In addition to this, ranking points attained within the championship will be valid for the 2022 World Ranking, the Qualification Ranking for Paris 2024 Olympic Games (QROG) and the Qualification Ranking for the 2023 European Games (QREG).

As well as the individual competitions for men and women, there will also be mixed team (one woman and one man) and team (three members) competitions for both trap and skeet.

Find out more about the high-stakes competition below.

When and where will the European Championship in Shotgun take place?

The championship will take place at the Larnaca Olympic Shooting Range in Cyprus, where athletes will compete on five combined ranges for trap and skeet.

Following the Opening Ceremony on 25 August, the competition will begin in earnest on 26 August and continue through to 11 September.

The maximum amount of starters for the men’s trap competition is 96 with a maximum of 90 for skeet. On the women’s side, a maximum of 42 competitors will compete in trap and 42 in skeet.

Athletes to watch at the 2022 European Championship in Shotgun

Stars from across Europe will be out in force for the championship, including reigning champions and medallists from the last Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Among them, you can count on Tokyo 2020 men’s skeet silver medallist and 2013 world champion Jesper Hansen of Denmark, reigning Olympic men’s trap bronze medallist Matthew Coward Holley of Great Britain and Spain’s Olympic mixed trap gold medallists Fátima Gálvez and Alberto Fernández.

Gianmarco Berti and Alessandra Perilli, who became San Marino's first Olympic silver medallists when they came second in the mixed trap team event at Tokyo 2020, will also be present in Larnaca.

Many of the French contingent will be eager to show their mettle less than two years out from their home Games, including European bronze medallist Carole Cormenier and Eric Delaunay, who came fifth in men’s skeet at Tokyo 2020.

Jiří Lipták Picture by 2021 Getty Images

2022 European Championship in Shotgun schedule (finals)

27 August

14:30-16:00: Trap women’s final

16:30-18:00: Trap men’s final

28 August

15:45-17:15: Trap mixed team final

29 August

15:45-16:45: Trap women’s team final

16:55-17:55: Trap men’s team final

9 September

14:30-16:00: Skeet women’s final

16:30-18:00: Skeet men’s final

10 September

16:45-18:15: Skeet mixed team final

11 September

16:30-17:30: Skeet women’s team final

17:40-18:40: Skeet men’s team final