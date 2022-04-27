2022 European Badminton Championships: Blichfeldt, Gilmour, Popov advance as defending champs Marin and Antonsen prepare to play on Day 3

Scottish badminton ace Kirsty Gilmour is through to the quarter-finals at the 2022 European Championships in Madrid after surviving a first game scare against Estonia's Kristin Kuuba, 18-21, 21-9, 21-15.

After going down in the first set Gilmour was tough in her response in the second, keeping her opponent to single digits. The third set was then turned into grind to the finish with the Scot digging in deep to outlast her opponent and guarantee her place in the quarter-finals.

Mia Blichfeldt likewise stumbled in her first game before recovering to win against compatriot Julie Dawali Jakobsen, 14-21, 21-11, 21-17. She faces France's QI Xuefei tomorrow.

Over on court four Line Christophersen of Denmark defeated Leonic Huet of France 21-16, 23-21 to set up an exciting clash with sixth seed Yigit Neslihan.

Earlier in the men's singles draw, Frenchman Toma Junior Popov laid down a marker of intent after he defeated Sweden's Felix Burestedt 21-16, 21-7 to advance to the quarter-finals.

The 23-year-old, who recently took home the top prize at the Orleans Masters earlier this month, looks to be in fine form after he stormed the Swede in the second set.

He will meet third seed Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus who got the better of Swiss Tobias Kuenzi in a tough three-set battle. The Dane took the match 17-21, 26-24, 21-12 to book his ticket into the next round.

Fellow Frenchman and seventh seed Thomas Ruxel also progressed through after seeing off England's Toby Penty 22-20, 21-12. His victory sets up a clash with Viktor Axelsen.

More to follow.

2022 European Badminton Championships - Schedule and stars to watch

As day three of Europe's flagship badminton event gets underway the very best of the continent's offerings are all in action bidding to get their hands on the top honours.

Here is when they are expected to take to court (all times are CET):

Luis Enrique Penalver v Anders Antonsen 14:50

Carolina Marin v Maria Ultina 16:30

Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen will not be in action today after receiving a walkover for his scheduled match against Germany's Max Weisskirchen.

MORE: Badminton 2022 European Championships: Preview, schedule & how to watch the stars in action