2022 European Badminton Championships: Marin, Axelsen, Antonsen ready for quarter-final challenge on Day 4 - Live Updates

Day four of the Badminton 2022 European Championships in Madrid has arrived and, as the tournament reaches the quarter-final stage, the competition is heating up.

Home town hero Carolina Marin put on a second blistering performance yesterday to cement her place in today's schedule.

She emphatically confirmed her competitive return following an 11-month injury hiatus by defeating Maria Ulitina 21-7, 21-8.

The Rio 2016 Olympic champion faces Denmark's Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt who dismissed Spanish contender Beatrix Carrales in two games.

Also continuing their continental campaigns in the women's singles draw are Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour and Dane Mia Blichfeldt.

Both challengers overcame first game losses to advance to the quarters, and will be no doubt looking for an easier ride today.

In the men's draw Anders Antonsen looked every bit the reigning champion when he cruised past Luis Enrique Penalver 21-13, 21-15. He matches up against Ireland's Nhat Nguyen for a spot in the semi-finals.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Viktor Akelsen returns to action after receiving a spot in the quarters via a walkover. He will meet France's Thomas Rouxel.

Orleans Masters champion Toma Junior Popov, who is also competing with his brother in the men's doubles event, faces Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus later today.

The third seed survived a tough battle against Swiss Tobias Kuenzi to progress through.

2022 European Badminton Championships: Schedule & Stars in action

It's quarter-finals day and there is plenty of action to keep an eye on as the afternoon unfolds.

(Times are in CET)

Court 1 starting from 16:30

Anders Antonsen v Nhat Nguyen

Carolina Marin v Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt

Viktor Axelsen v Thomas Rouxel

Court 2 starting from 14:30

Toma Junior Popov v Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus

QI Xuefei v Mia Blichfeldt

Court 3 starting from 14:30