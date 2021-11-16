2021/22 Luge World Cup: Yanqing preview

The opening World Cup of 2021/22 FIL Eberspächer season will get underway this weekend (20 October) as lugers take to the ice at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

The competition - which is also serving as a test event ahead of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 - is the first of nine that will make up the World Cup season, with athletes earning points based on their race finishes at each venue.

Here are the top things to know about the World Cup contest in Yanqing.

Where and when is the World Cup event happening?

The first World Cup races of the 2021/22 luge season will take place at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Beijing, People's Republic of China from 20-21 November.

The centre is home to the first bobsleigh, skeleton and luge tracks in People's Republic of China, and will host events in those sports at the Olympic Games in three months' time.

The luge competition at Beijing 2022 is scheduled to run from 5-10 February.

What events will be contested at the World Cup?

Men's and women's singles, doubles and team relay will be held at the World Cup.

Who are the big names to watch?

Eight-time overall World Cup champion and four-time Olympic gold medallist Natalie Geisenberger headlines a powerhouse German team in Yanqing that includes world champion Julia Taubitz and reigning World Cup champion and triple Olympic gold medallist Felix Loch.

Geisenberger is the reigning World Cup champion in the women's singles, while Taubitz, who finished as the runner-up to her compatriot last season, picked up gold at the World Championships in the women's singles and sprint competitions.

READ MORE: Natalie Geisenberger: My life as a mother and history maker

Germany will also send world-class talent in the doubles event, with world champions Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken and double Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt leading the charge.

It would stand to reason, therefore, that Germany are also favourites for the team relay competition.

How to watch 2021/22 Luge World Cup events live on Olympic Channel

You can watch action and replays of the whole 2021-22 Luge World Cup season live on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com, beginning 20-21 November at the Beijing 2022 Olympic track in Yanquing, which you can stream here (territorial restrictions apply).