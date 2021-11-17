2021/22 IBSF Bobsleigh World Cup: Innsbruck preview

The opening races of the 2021/22 Bobsleigh World Cup will get underway this weekend (20 November) at the world-famous Olympic Sliding Centre Innsbruck in Innsbruck, Austria.

The event is the first of eight legs that make up the IBSF World Cup circuit, with athletes earning points based on their race finishes at each venue.

Here are the top things to know about the World Cup contest in Innsbruck.

Where and when is the World Cup event happening?

The first World Cup races of the 2021/22 bobsleigh season will take place at the Olympic Sliding Centre in Innsbruck, Austria from 20-21 November.

The centre has hosted two Olympic Winter Games (1964 and 1976) and is the first permanent, combination artificially refrigerated bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track in the world.

What events will be contested at the World Cup?

Two-man, two-woman and four-man races will be held at the World Cup.

Who are the big names to watch?

German athletes won gold in all three bobsleigh events at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang and nine of the 12 medals at the 2021 World Championships in Altenberg. Needless to say, German sleds are the heavy favourites for the World Cup in Innsbruck.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist and reigning two-man and four-man world champion Francesco Friedrich will return to action in both disciplines, while compatriot and fellow pilot Johannes Lochner (who won silver and bronze in the aforementioned disciplines at the 2021 World Championships) is another name to look out for.

In the women's competition, two-time world champion and 2018 Olympic gold medallist Mariama Jamanka is the headline name, though three-time Olympic medallist and reigning world champion Kaillie Humphries (USA) will offer some stiff competition.

The bobsleigh competition at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing is scheduled to take place from 13-20 February 2022.

You can learn more about the event at the Games here.