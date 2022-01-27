Charanjit Singh, gold-winning Olympic hockey captain, dies

Former Indian men’s hockey team captain Charanjit Singh, who led India to a gold medal at the Tokyo 1964 Olympics, died due to age-related illnesses on Thursday. He was 92.

A Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee, Charanjit Singh breathed his last at his home in Una, Himachal Pradesh. His last rites are expected to take place on Thursday.

India’s triumph at Tokyo 1964 has huge significance in the country’s sporting history. After winning six back-to-back Olympic hockey golds from 1928 to 1956, India’s dominance was finally ended by arch-rivals Pakistan at Rome 1960.

Charanjit Singh, who played under skipper Leslie Claudius when India had to settle for silver in Rome, returned for the 1964 Games and spearheaded India’s return to the Olympic throne after beating Pakistan in the final.

“Winning two medals for the country has been a moment of pride and honour for me. After winning the gold medal at the Tokyo 1964 Olympics, we were accorded a warm welcome on our arrival at the airport and it was a very special feeling,” Charanjit Singh had said in a past interview.

Charanjit Singh, who played as a centre-half, was also part of the Indian team that won the silver medal at the 1962 Asian Games.

Charanjit Singh was born in Una (then Punjab) on November 20, 1929, and was an alumnus of Colonel Brown Cambridge School in Dehradun and the Punjab University.

After his retirement, he worked as Director of Physical Education department in Himachal Pradesh University.

Hockey greats including Surinder Sodhi, Colonel Balbir Singh and Pargat Singh have expressed their grief over Charanjit Singh’s demise.

The chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur also expressed his condolences.

"Charanjit Singh will always inspire the young generation. May the Almighty grant the departed soul eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family," Thakur said.

On behalf of Hockey India, President Gyanendro Ningombam said, “He was a very cool-headed captain and he will forever be remembered for his incredible skills on the field and for his humility off the field."