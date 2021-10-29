100 days to go 100 random facts about the Winter Olympic Games – Part 3

67. American, snowboarder Chloe Kim, experienced the greatest follower growth on social media during PyeongChang 2018, increasing her following by 927,070 across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

68. Despite Finland's Klaes Karppinen winning 10 world championship medals and an Olympic gold during the 1930s, he never won an individual Finnish championship title.

69. Figure skating and ice hockey first debuted at the Summer Games in London 1908 and Antwerp 1920, respectively.

70. Artificial snow was used for the first time at the Winter Olympics at Lake Placid 1980.

71. Ahead of Sochi 2014, the Olympic Flame travelled to the International Space Station and was taken out on a Spacewalk by cosmonaut Oleg Kotov.

72. Luge is the fastest Winter Olympic sport with speeds reaching 90mph (144kph).

73. Only 13 women took part to the first Winter Olympic Games in Chamonix 1924. In PyeongChang 2018, there were a record 1,242.

74. In women's ice hockey, five of the six finals at the Winter Olympic Games have been between the USA and Canada.

75. Canada is the most successful country at curling. As of 2018, the nation has won six golds, three silvers and two bronzes.

76. Sweden’s Gillis Grafstrom won gold medals in both Summer (Antwerp 1920) and Winter Games (Chamonix 1924, St. Moritz 1928) in the same event — figure skating.

Ski Ballet was a demonstration sport at the Olympics at Calgary 1988 and Albertville 1992.

78. At Calgary 1988, Mexico’s quartet, the Tames brothers entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the most siblings to take part in a single event, the bobsleigh.

79. Luge is the French word for “sledge” and, like bobsleigh, it was developed as a sport in Switzerland. The first luge tracks were built by Swiss hotel owners to cater for thrill-seeking tourists.

80. Norwegian Sondre Norheim is widely considered to be the father of modern ski jumping. In 1866, he won what has been described as the world’s first ski jumping competition, on home snow.

81. Before biathlon became an Olympic sport in 1960, the predecessor, which was part of the 1924 Olympic programme, was called military patrol.

82. The Italian piazza was the concept behind the medals presented at Turin 2006.

83. Before Sapporo 1972, Japan had never won a gold medal in the Winter Games. Cue Yukio Kasaya who led the normal hill ski-jumping event from start to finish to claim gold on home soil.

84. In skeleton, racers hurtle down the icy track head-first while lying on their stomachs, topping 130km/h (80mph).

85. Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, silver medalist in men's slopestyle at Sochi 2014, is also an actor on TV series American Horror Story.

86. NHL players started competing at the Winter Olympic Games in Nagano 1998.

87. The official mascot for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 is a panda named Bing Dwen Dwen. ‘Bing’ means ice and symbolises 'purity and strength'; ‘Dwen Dwen’ represents children.

Beijing 2022 mascots Picture by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

88. Walt Disney was chairman of the opening and closing ceremonies at the 1960 Winter Olympics in California.

89. Bill Johnson was the first American to win an alpine skiing gold, upsetting the European elite at the Winter Games at Sarajevo 1984.

90. Philip Boit, who was the first athlete to represent Kenya at the Winter Olympics, competing in cross-country at Nagano 1998, Salt Lake City 2002 and Turin 2006 – continues to mentor younger athletes and was the Chef-De-Mission of Pyeongchang 2018.

91. At the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010, legendary American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn competed in all five women's alpine events, coming away with gold in the downhill and bronze in Super-G, despite being injured.

92. The most popular athlete on social media at PyeongChang 2018 was US snowboarder Shaun White.

93. The Cortina d'Ampezzo Games in 1956 were the last where the figure skating competitions took place outdoors.

94. American Chloe Kim was the first woman to land back-to-back 1080s in snowboarding halfpipe at an Olympics.

95. Athletes from DPR Korea and Republic of Korea entered the Olympic stadium at PyeongChang 2018 during the Opening Ceremony under the same flag to represent a unified Korea.

96. Cross country skiing athletes can cover more than 30 miles on snow in just over two hours.

97. Despite jumping from as high as 90m, a ski jumper is never more than approximately 20ft (6m) off the ground.

98. The 5,000m short-track speed skating race for men consists of a mammoth 45 laps.

99. Bobsleigh crews career down an ice-covered track with sharp turns at around 80-90 mph.

100. The Winter Olympic Games are 100 years old, born in 1921 when the IOC Congress authorised the host country of summer Olympic Games to stage competitions in winter sports the same year.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games take place from 4-20 February.