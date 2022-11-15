Karen Darke: Competitive nature v adventurous soul – how does an athlete balance two disparate character traits?

“I’ve started to feel a bit of a fraud,” began then Paralympic silver medallist Karen Darke when speaking at the Sheffield Adventure Film Festival in 2014. “I don’t really feel like I’m having adventures anymore since I became a serious athlete for the Great British cycling team because my life has just been totally taken over with training schedules and I haven’t had time to go on what I would call proper adventures anymore.”

By proper adventures, Darke, who became paralysed from the chest down following a climbing accident aged 21, was referring to expeditions such as spending 10-weeks sea kayaking from Canada to Alaska and a month-long trip crossing Greenland’s ice cap using a sit-ski to cover the 372-miles; you know, proper adventures.

Navigating that inner conflict of part adventurer, part athlete would continue through two more Paralympic cycles. Darke would claim gold at Rio 2016 but would abruptly step away from her elite athlete career in 2021 during a selection weekend for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games.

As much as she loved the challenge of elite bike racing, her adventurous soul was winning out.

“The medal I was striving for in Tokyo 2020 was a goal that had limped through Covid into 2021, and then dissolved in that weekend, washed away in the rain of a dreary Belgium spring,” Darke wrote in a blog post in July 2021, weeks before the Paralympic Games were due to begin.

Fast forward to December 2022 and Darke will soon head off on an expedition to cycle and ski across the Antarctic plateau. The Pole of Possibility will be documented by filmmaker Mike Webster, revealing the processes and mindsets that have helped Darke navigate tough mental, emotional and physical challenges.

The team are also set to explore the power of nature in terms of balance with humans and wellbeing, and test innovative adaptive technology. The expedition launches via a virtual event on 16 November.

If anyone should lead an expedition focusing on “seeking growth in difficult challenges” and of “people finding their inner gold”, it’s Darke.

Karen Darke on her way to silver in the Women's Individual H 1-3 Road Race at London 2012 Picture by 2012 Getty Images

Adventure beckons

A poster on the wall at school by the Yorkshire Schools Exploring Society encouraged 16-year-old Darke to sign up for an expedition to the Himalayas. Options on the trip were either being in the Base Camp team or the climbing or cycling teams. She chose cycling and it proved to be a transformative experience.

It completely changed her life. From being a regular teenager, and "going to discos and slobbing out at weekends" to "getting on a mountain bike and trying to get fit", it set Darke on a new course.

By her late teens, a mix of cycling and climbing trips, such as a month in Iceland which incorporated her interest in geology, and climbing in the Alps, sated her passion for adventure.

A climbing fall in Scotland aged 21, however, resulted in a broken back and paralysis from the chest down.

“I think there are certain moments in life when everything changes and it is just a moment and it could just be a split second and it can redefine the whole course and direction of your life and that was clearly one of them for me,” said Darke.

Four years later, the Scot hand-cycled across the Himalayas from Kazakhstan to Pakistan with friends, which proved as much an impactful experience as the school trip.

“It was a huge transformational trip for me because difficult stuff has happened, it’s about building your confidence and realising what you can do and it really made me start to dream again – if I can handcycle through the Himalayas what else might be enabled?”

Competition time

As a kid, Darke had tried her hand at racing but didn’t appear to have that competitive edge, apologising to the person she beat in her first international race.

In 2001, she tried again, taking part in the first ever European Handbike Championships. Turning up on her own with an unwieldy handbike, described by competitors as a ‘tractor’, Darke was last by quite the distance. Deciding that competitive racing was not for her, she instead got hold of one of the bikes and promptly used it to go on an adventure to Japan.

The adventurous life continued until recovery from skin blisters on her bottom following a sea-kayaking trip had her laid up for three weeks. Captive to the Beijing 2008 Paralympics, Darke saw that handcycling was now part of the Games, and the seeds of an idea were sown.

When a bike mechanic in her home base of Inverness baulked at making another alteration to Darke’s bike having already made adaptations including road, mountain and cross-country skiing, he posed a question that stuck: how good she could be at something if she focused on just one thing? The idea of London 2012 crystallised and Darke had a competitive goal.

The first year and a half, Darke trained hard but only after adopting a more professional approach and taking on a coach did the results come. The result was a silver medal won in the road time trial H1-2 at London 2012.

By winning a medal, Darke had the opportunity to become a professional athlete, something she hadn’t even contemplated before. But while training for her first World Cup race of the season Darke was run over by a car resulting in tyre marks across her shoulder and a broken neck.

Prostrate in hospital Darke had time to think about the direction her life had taken. She loved the achievement of professional cycling but, at times, struggled with the mindset of an athlete and the “really, really controlled environment where I’m in a lab measuring things or in the gym following very strict strength and conditioning programmes”. She wanted to be in the mountains and having adventures, so a trip back to the Himalayas was put in motion, this time with friends who were also going through their own challenging moments.

Comparisons with being an elite athlete made Darke smile. Restrictions on travelling alone meant the group had to be escorted throughout their trip so they hired a guide and a team of five turned up.

“Every time I stopped my bike they just appeared and unstrapped my feet and undid my drinking tubes and it was like being on a British Cycling race camp.”

Darke ultimately realised the two traits didn’t have to be separate. She could balance her elite athlete career with her adventurous side, which is how she continued her path toward Rio gold, and her tilt at Tokyo 2020.

Inner gold

The Antarctic quest is the culmination of an idea Darke had for a project following the Brazil Games.

After claiming Great Britain’s 79th medal of Rio 2016, Darke set up a project called Quest 79, the idea being she would visit seven continents and do nine rides.

Raising £79k for the Spinal Injuries Association is one goal, and encouraging as many individuals, families and groups as possible to take on their own Quest 79 challenges another. So far, these have included 79 sea-swims and 79 mountain climbs – by an 11-year-old boy.

“It seems almost unbelievable to think back to when I was lying in a hospital bed, broken and bruised, paralysed from the chest down, with nothing but a view of dull ceiling tiles and the prospect of life in a wheelchair, that I have been able to ski across icecaps, kayak oceans, cycle across continents, and experience the life of adventure and exploration that I have," said Darke in a blog post discussing Quest 79.

"This has inspired me to encourage others to do something that seems a bit of a challenge to achieve. We all have our own mountain to climb, but no matter how big or small our ambition, we are destined to discover something inside ourselves that is precious. I call this our ‘Inner Gold’.”

Turns out Darke's diverging paths have converged to continue in her life's journey of exploration.