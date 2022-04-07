Who is Amlan Borgohain: 5 things to know about India's latest sprint sensation

Assamese athlete Amlan Borgohain sprinted to win the gold medal in the men’s 200m race at the National Federation Cup Senior Athletics 2022 in Kozhikode.

His efforts – a timing of 20.52s – helped him break the national record in the event surpassing the previous mark of 20.63 set by Rio Olympian Muhammed Anas Yahiya in 2018.

Here’s what you need to know about India’s latest pacesetter.

Dreamt of becoming a footballer

Athletics was not Amlan Borgohain's first love. He wanted to become a footballer but injuries kept him away from his dreams. While pursuing football, he would pick up frequent niggles and his mother decided contact sports is not in his best interest.

"My mom asked me to either switch to a different sport or quit entirely. Playing football wasn’t an option anymore. It was a tough decision to make," Borgohain told the Indian Express.

Spotted by athletics coach James Hillier

It was at a school meet that Amlan Borgohain realised his potential to be an athlete and wanted to give it a shot. Fortunately for him, he was soon spotted by James Hillier, the chief coach at Athletics High-Performance Centre at Bhubaneswar, during a competition and helped to improve him.

"I just knew there was something special about him. I have been doing this for a long time. His timings were not great but I knew he had potential. I decided to take the gamble,” coach Hillier told the Indian Express.

Idolises Cristiano Ronaldo and Sunil Chhetri

As a football fan and someone who dreamt of playing the sport, Amlan Borgohain takes inspiration from Manchester United's talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo who is the all-time leading goalscorer in international football. He also is a huge fan of India's captain and highest international goalscorer Sunil Chhetri.

Amlan Borgohain, in fact, still has a Ronaldo jersey from the days of his first stint at Manchester United and wants to have a signed football jersey from the Indian captain.

Worked on several aspects of his body

Later, in 2020, Amlan Borgohain was inducted into the training centre in Bhubaneswar and the Welsh coach started to work on improving certain physical aspects. Reducing the fat percentage and overcoming ankle stiffness were the priority for his coach.

“He arrived with a 13 per cent body fat and now it’s seven (the same as his idol Ronaldo’s),” Hillier pointed out. “His muscle mass has also increased. There are no specific areas but I would say we will work on every aspect. I will not give you a number as to how much he can improve because that is like limiting his potential.

A fan of Dragon Ball Z

Amlan Borgohain is a fan of the anime series Dragon Ball Z and draws inspiration from its lead character Goku, who defends the Earth from aliens and villains.

“In the series, Goku is someone who keeps improving himself when he fights until he finally achieves Ultra (ultimate power). I felt I have to be like Goku,” Borgohain told ESPN after he endured a challenging day on the track. “So I have to step out on the field and be a brave guy.

“I used to love watching [Dragon Ball Z] back when I didn't have cable TV. Now with the internet, I can watch it anytime I want,” Borgohain says.