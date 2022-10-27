Sun Yingsha: "I'm quite proud of myself being able to be a role model"

What do you do when at age 21 you've already won Olympic and World Championship team gold medals and become world number 1? Would you embrace your position and the responsibilities that come with it?

That's a question that China's Sun Yingsha has had to answer after finally reaching the peak of table tennis – first for seven weeks in February and March 2022, then again since July this year.

Speaking to Olympics.com via the ITTF, the 2018 Youth Olympic Games gold medallist acknowledged the added attention and pressure her achievements have brought, admitting it came at a level which she was not prepared for.

"It's true that people have paid more attention to me and have expectations for me more than I thought they would," Sun says keenly.

But it's something she has grown into.

Sun Yingsha on being a motivation for her peers

For Sun, the biggest impact of her success has been connecting with her peers – so to speak. While Sun has had a life scheduled around her table tennis training regiment, others her age will not have had the same exploits.

Being world number 1 and finding out about her reach, therefore, has been a validating experience for Sun.

"There are times I think some people might pay attention, or might know who I am, but there are probably more people who do than I think," she explains. "They may be the same age as me. Some may be in university, some may be taking exams.

"Sometimes before the college entrance examinations, I actually think even though I'm not in the same career as them, I feel the same pressure and the same tension (from competitions). I actually understand them very well, so I think I'm quite proud of myself being able to be their role model."

Sun admits having seen videos where young adults in her age group are asked about people who inspire them, and hearing herself as the answer – saying that, in turn, motivates her.

"I come across students my age being asked who their idol is or who inspires them and they say 'Sun Yingsha'," she reveals.

"They may say that I motivate them and things like that, and I'm very happy that within my peers and those younger than me, I'm inspiring them, and at the same time encouraging myself more and more."

Sun's advice for others

Sun – who won silver medals in singles at both the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games behind team-mate Chen Meng and the 2021 World Championships behind another fellow Chinese, Wang Manyu – has settled into being a role model well.

Asked to provide advice for her peers as well as junior table tennis paddlers coming up through the ranks, the Hebei province native readily delves into a monologue of guidance.

"If you really love the sport of table tennis, I hope you can persevere and you will do your best. Don't feel like when you encounter difficulties that you will give up easily. Of course, that's normal and there are people who will think about giving up if they encounter difficulties," Sun begins.

"Of course, it's normal to lose confidence in yourself after you encounter setbacks. But I hope you and persevere."

Sun adds: "When I run into difficulties, the first thing is to calm myself down – whether that's in life, or playing table tennis.

"Of course, in table tennis, there is always someone who loses, and of course they will be in a bad mood. I try to not let one defeat or any small things influence or affect me, or make me think that I'm incapable of achieving things.

"The person you trust most is yourself. Only you can be sure of yourself."

Who influences Sun Yingsha?

We've heard a lot about how Sun feels being able to influence, inspire, and motivate others – but who played that role for her?

The Chinese player has been given the nickname the "Little Devil" for her style of play, calling to mind another fellow Chinese great who came before her with a similar nickname.

"My idol is Ning-jie (Zhang Yining); reversely her nickname was Big Devil," Sun shares, using a polite honorific meaning "older sister" to refer to the four-time Olympic gold medallist Zhang.

"So I feel I've actually always been learning from her, including her previous competitions – going over her past results, including in big competitions. Since there are now so many video sites, I often watch the matches myself, and study them."

The 21-year-old is appreciative of her nickname, and says she will continue to strive to be like her own inspiration.

"No matter what my fans nickname me, they are showing me their fondness. But I hope I can still be down-to-earth and be as outstanding a player as Ning-jie was."