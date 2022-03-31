Oksana Chusovitina: "If I set some goal... I have to achieve it."

More than 30 years after her international artistic gymnastics debut, Oksana Chusovitina is still raking in the hardware.

The 46-year-old, an eight-time Olympian, has gone two-for-two in medals at her first two World Cup appearances in 2022, taking vault gold in Doha and silver two weeks later in Cairo.

That might feel like more of the same for the legendary Chusovitina, but the medals come just over six months removed from the Tokyo 2020 Games in 2021 that the Uzbek said would end her career.

“During the Tokyo Games and already before the Games, I said that I would leave professional sport, I would no longer compete,” said Chusovitina in an exclusive interview with Olympics.com. “But after the Games, you know, I thought for a long time. I would regret if I left the sport. I wanted to leave a little differently, so I tried to start training, I continued my sports career in order to leave the sport the way I want it.”

The 1992 Olympic team gold medallist and 2008 vault silver medallist, who won world golds in 1991 and 2003, wants to leave with one last major medal for Uzbekistan, she says. She’s targeting this year’s Asian Games, scheduled for 10-25 September in Zhejiang, China.

“I would like to finish with a medal for Uzbekistan,” Chusovitina explained. “And as I’ve already said, let it not be the Olympic Games, let it be the Asian Games, but still I want to finish my career beautifully with a medal. God willing, it will work. And this is my dream and goal.”

Quick results in return to competition for Chuso

Chusovitina's return has gotten off to a strong start with those two medals in World Cup competition – a surprise even to her.

“I didn't [expect that result]. But I was really striving for it, I was preparing, it was very hard,” she said. “Just after when I said I was finishing, I came back. It was the first competition I competed in. And it was very exciting for me.”

It’s also exciting for her competitors – many of whom are less than half her age – to see her in competition, often posing with competitors for photos and chatting with her younger counterparts.

The gymnast affectionately known as 'Chuso' is reluctant to give too much advice. What works for her might not work for others, she says, but still she feels a mutual respect among her competitors.

“Performing with kids who are younger than my son... We go out on the field of play and they don't ask how old you are, from 16 and as old as you want to be. That's why we're all equal on the field of play,” Chusovitina said plainly. “We have such a friendly sports family in gymnastics that I have never felt uncomfortable in any way. I've never felt that the girls look at me like, oops, I'm so old and performing. Never. I feel respect from them. And at the same time, I respect my competitors. We are very friendly and for that, a lot of thanks to them.”

A ninth Olympics? Perhaps

There’s a secret to her longevity, she says, but Chuso is not ready to reveal it.

“I'll tell you the secret and there'll be a lot of them. When I finish it, I will reveal it,” she said. “I think it will be one sentence.”

She’s not totally sure what factors have made her decades long career possible.

“What quality helps me? I don't even know. I guess you have to ask people on the outside. Maybe they can see it. I can't answer that question, I don't know,” she said, before adding, “It's probably genes. Thanks to my parents, maybe something was passed down from them.

“I think I do have perseverance in me, perseverance,” she continued. “If I set some goal, I don't know, I have to achieve it. That's my thing. I have to do it. Or at least try to do it.”

There’s still more to do – a medal to end her career on a high note. And… maybe Paris 2024 and a ninth appearance at the Olympic Games.

“You know, I won't say no,” Chusovitina said of Paris. “Everything is possible in our lives. So we will live today and we will see what happens tomorrow.”

She’s already accomplished so much, of course, on the field of play. But Chusovitina’s not one to dwell much on the past, saying she’s unsure what her legacy in the sport will be – except for the five elements named for her in the gymnastics rule book.

“I haven't thought about what I want to leave behind in sports. I've never thought about that at all,” she said. “But whether people want it or not, something will be left of me. Because there are five elements in the rules which are named after me. And gymnasts perform them, so they will be in contact with my name forever.”

As if there was ever a doubt in gymnastics.