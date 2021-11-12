Lizzy Yarnold: The story of her two gold medal runs and what she's doing now

When Lizzy Yarnold took her second Olympic gold medal in skeleton at the Olympics in 2018, she became Britain’s most successful Winter Olympian.

No individual athlete had managed to defend their title from Team GB ever at the Winter Olympic Games. Yarnold was in excruciating pain after her famous win and retired not long after her epic final run victory.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lizzy Yarnold’s incredible Olympic achievements and what she is doing now.

Lizzy Yarnold: Growing up

Lizzy Yarnold was born in Sevenoaks, Kent. She decided that she wanted to be an Olympian after watching Denise Lewis win the heptathlon at Sydney 2000.

Her early athletic career didn’t translate into success at an international level but in 2008 she took part in UK Sport’s Girls4Gold program.

Lizzy Yarnold: What is Girls4Gold?

Girls4Gold searched for talented athletes and partnered them with sports where they could potentially win Olympic medals.

Lizzy Yarnold was one of 900 athletes to attend the first testing phase and was considered for a range of sports before becoming just one of four athletes to join British Skeleton’s national programme.

Lizzy Yarnold with her aunt and uncle at an event in 2012 Picture by 2012 Getty Images

Lizzy Yarnold: Early Success

Four years after that initial selection, Lizzy had won the skeleton's junior world championships. It meant qualification at the 2012 world championships which were held in Lake Placid, USA.

Olympic champion Amy Williams and Olympic silver medallist Shelley Rudman had also qualified for Great Britain that year.

On the third run, Yarnold went into third place. She hung on to the podium spot and it changed her life.

“Bronze meant I would get top-level funding… before that I’d been working and training at the same time. It felt like I’d arrived,” she said to The Times.

Lizzy Yarnold: The gold medal run in 2014

The full-time training paid dividends.

It was a dominant performance by Yarnold that secured her first Olympic medal. She was fastest on every single run – breaking the course record twice.

“When Amy Williams won gold in 2010 in Vancouver, I was in Austria watching in a tiny B&B, and then four years later, she was interviewing me [after I had won],” she said to The Times.

Lizzy Yarnold: The gold medal run in 2018

Four years later, it was more difficult. Yarnold was aiming to become the first British Winter Olympian to defend an individual title.

She had spent a year off after becoming a world champion to recover from a series of injuries. Additionally, she also suffered from vestibular disorder. It made her feel disorientated.

With the mounting injury issues becoming increasingly painful, and the threat of disorientation, the dominant display from the 2014 Olympics wasn’t expected in 2018.

She felt awful after the first Olympic run. She hadn’t expected to feel disorientated on the PyeongChang track, but she did. Regardless, she was still fastest on that run.

She changed to a lighter suit and decided to continue.

Yarnold managed to cling on to an exciting victory, securing the gold medal on her fourth and final run.

She reflected that one of the reasons that she was driven to achieve so much as an athlete was due to her team-mate, Laura Deas, who took an Olympic bronze medal home from South Korea.

“Laura was definitely the better athlete and I realised I had got on the podium because of competing against her,” she said to The Times.

Gold medalist Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain and bronze medalist Laura Deas of Great Britain embrace after the Women's Skeleton at PyeongChang 2018 Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Lizzy Yarnold: The pain after the Olympic gold medal run in 2018

The following months after the Olympics left little time for celebration because of her excruciating pain.

“In the morning I’d take an industrial amount of painkillers and lay there waiting for them to take effect,” she said to the Guardian.

“Yes, my back is going to be worse in 10 or 20 years because I’ve been an athlete but I wouldn’t have ever chosen a life without sport.”

Yarnold retired from skeleton in 2018.

"It has been an amazing 10 years of my life, and I have been lucky enough to learn from amazing coaches and be part of this team," Yarnold told BBC Sport.

Lizzy Yarnold: Baby and family life

A little over a year after her winning Olympic title, Yarnold gave birth to a daughter.

She lives with her husband, James Roche, and gave birth to her second child in July 2021.