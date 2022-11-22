Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup: Biggest disappointments of Argentina superstar

Ask any football fan and the name Lionel Messi would be in the discussion for the greatest player of all time, even if he might not be their top pick.

However, the first Argentina player to score in four FIFA World Cups has never won the international game's biggest trophy.

Following Argentina's shock opening defeat at the 2022 World Cup to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (22 November), which is likely to be Messi's last global tournament, we look back at three of the star's biggest personal World Cup disappointments.

1. Argentina 0–1 Germany, 2014 World Cup final

Messi did actually come close to winning the World Cup in 2014, in neighbouring Brazil.

Behind his four goals, which led all Argentina players that year, the team reached the final.

Arguably, this was Messi's tournament. In addition to his four goals, he provided an assist and won the 2014 World Cup Golden Ball for the tournament's best player.

However, while he shone, the team ultimately fell short.

Opponents Germany – the same team that knocked Argentina out in Messi's debut World Cup in 2006 – sealed a 1–0 win to lift the famous trophy.

Coming so close and falling short undoubtedly ranks as one of Messi's great World Cup regrets.

2. Argentina 1–2 Saudi Arabia, 2022 World Cup group stage

Argentina's loss on Tuesday will likely rank near the very top. One of the tournament favourites who, on paper, should have had no trouble dealing with the world number 51 Saudis suffered their first defeat in over three years, having last lost to Brazil in the 2019 Copa América semi-finals.

Messi scored from the penalty spot – his seventh World Cup goal from 20 matches – to become the first player from his country to net at four tournaments (2006, 2014, 2018, 2022) – as Argentina threatened to run rampant in the first half.

But three disallowed goals for the Albiceleste set them back, and a 10-minute attacking spell in the second half from Saudi Arabia produced the unlikely turnaround.

As the final whistle went in Lusail, Messi looked crestfallen – perhaps one of the worst moments in his career in an Argentina shirt.

3. A quiet 2010 World Cup in South Africa

In 2010, as South Africa staged the African continent's first World Cup, all eyes were on Messi.

He was already a great by then, leading a threatening Barcelona front-line and having won Olympic gold two years before that at Beijing 2008.

But Messi had a tournament to forget as Argentina went out in the quarter-finals to – who else? – Germany with a thumping 4–0 loss.

In five games, Messi did not find the net a single time, and of Argentina's 10 goals, Messi was only involved in a single one – providing an assist for Carlos Tévez in the round of 16.

It was far from what anyone expected from the Barcelona talisman who had so confidently scored 34 goals in 35 Spanish league games that season.

What next for Argentina and Messi in 2022?

Argentina's defeat to Saudi Arabia coming in their first group game does give them and Messi the chance to regroup and aim for last-16 qualification.

Mexico – who provided their opposition in the 2010 second round – and the Robert Lewandowski-led Poland – stand in the way.