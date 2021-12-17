Fifth time's the charm: How the Czech Republic's women's ice hockey team made history by qualifying for Beijing 2022

Qualifying for the Olympic Games is a colossal task; one that requires countless hours of hard work, sacrifice, and persistence.

But after failing to qualify for the Games at four consecutive Olympic qualifying tournaments (OQT) (two of which as runners up), Alena Mills - captain of the Czech Republic women’s ice hockey team - would be forgiven for thinking that she would never make it to the Games.

Yet on 14 November, Mills and her teammates made history after winning their qualifying group, securing an Olympic berth for the first time in the history of Czech women’s ice hockey.

As they continue their preparations for Beijing 2022, Mills and head coach Tomáš Pacina spoke with Olympics.com to discuss their journey to the Games, how they hope their success can inspire women and girls in the Czech Republic, and their goals for the Olympics.

An Olympic journey 18 years in the making

Mills, 31, has been a veteran of the Czech national team since 2003, when she competed at the world championships as a 13-year-old. Since then, the KRS Vanke Rays forward has taken part in every OQT in the history of the Czech women’s team.

“My personal goal is for the Czech women’s team to never have to go through a qualification tournament for the Games again,” Mills says. “I would love for us to get to the point when we can automatically qualify through ranking as one of the teams in Group A; I think it would inspire more girls to play the sport.”

At the rescheduled 2021 world championships, the Czech team were knocked out in the quarter-finals after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Finland. The loss meant the Czechs finished seventh, just one spot away from automatically qualifying for Beijing 2022 (China, as hosts, automatically qualified).

Yet again, the Czechs faced another OQT. However, on this occasion, the team had a few aces up their sleeves in the form of home-ice advantage (the tournament was held in the city of Chomutov) and their head coach: Tomáš Pacina.

The introduction of Tomáš Pacina

Pacina was hired as the Czech national team’s new head coach in 2020, having previously spent 22 years coaching women’s hockey and 20 years working in the National Hockey League (NHL) as a skills coach.

His introduction, Mills says, was key in helping the team reach their full potential.

“I think when Tomas came in he made a lot of positive changes. He’s great at getting the most out of the group he has; he picked every single player for the team with a specific role in mind. So he wasn’t necessarily choosing the best players [on talent], he was choosing the best players for this team.

“He’s a great mentor to us. He’s not only a coach, his effect on us goes way beyond hockey and I think that really helped us reach our full potential on and off the ice.”

Pacina also mentioned some of the more practical changes he made to the infrastructure and equipment of the national team.

“There were many, many changes we made. Whether with the equipment, the quality of the equipment itself, how we sharpen the skates, the size of the skates, the people on the coaching staff, and more - but we still have miles and miles to go to be at the world level where we want to be.”

Ahead of the OQT for Beijing 2022, Pacina and his team sat down to tackle the prospect of missing out on another trip to the Games head-on.

As a team, we didn’t hide the fear [of failing to qualify]. We spoke about the fear, and we spoke acknowledged that qualifying for the Olympics is not going to determine our worth as human beings.

“The players told me, ‘We know how this feels when we lose. It’s not going to surprise us.’ But they set about 15 different goals for the two weeks of the OQT, and not a single one was to qualify [for the Games].

“It was all about how they want to be seen on TV, why they want the spectators to come and watch them, what kind of hockey they want to play, and how they want to spend their time off the ice, how they want to inspire women and not have any regrets. And they have fulfilled all of those goals.”

Alena Mills Picture by Jan Behounek

Making history

The Czech’s OQT got off to a perfect start with a 3-1 win over Norway, with Mills grabbing the opening goal of the contest. They then faced Poland, and recorded a 16-0 triumph - the largest margin of victory in the history of the women’s national team. The Czechs were in a strong position to qualify, but still had one last hurdle to face in the form of a Hungarian team who had also won their first two games.

An early goal after one minute of action from Klára Hymlarová settled any nerves the team may have had, and the Czechs cruised to a 5-1 win. Finally, after four OQT, and 28 years after the women’s team played their first international game, the Czech Republic were headed to the Olympic Games.

“It’s hard to describe,” Mills says, when asked about the immediate reaction on the ice following the historic win.

“All I remember is having very positive feelings and [an overwhelming sense of] happiness, but also an appreciation for our team and staff and the women who have fought for this [Olympic qualification] in the past.”

Both Pacina and Mills have said that since the team’s qualification, they’ve received countless messages of support and have already seen the ripple effects of their success in the Czech Republic.

A lot of people who had only ever watched men’s hockey looked down on the women’s game (Mills referenced an incident some years ago when a train conductor didn’t believe that she was a member of the national team because he thought ‘girls don’t play hockey’), but after this qualification period and our games being on T.V., we’ve had a lot of positive comments, even from coaches on the men’s side, and not just on the fact that we qualified, but also the way we play the game. So I think the attitude towards women’s hockey in Czech is improving.

“We had more people watching our game against Hungary than the men’s game, which was going on at the same time,” Pacina adds. “We had half a million people watching our game. [Before then] it was absolutely unheard of for our women’s team to have more viewers than the men’s team.”

Looking ahead to Beijing 2022

With the Olympic Winter Games now less than two months away (and the women’s ice hockey tournament starting a day before the Opening Ceremony on 3 February), Pacina, Mills and their compatriots plan to continue following the goals they set ahead of the OQT in November.

“Our goal for the qualification tournament was to focus on the process, to enjoy every day, inspire others, inspire women and not have any regrets,” Mills says. “We want to continue with those goals because when we focus too much on the results we get tied down and get nervous.

“Of course we would like to get a medal at the Games, but my personal goal and our team’s goal will be to do our best every day, focus on the process and have fun.

“The Olympics are new for us, so every game will be the game. I think we can get a medal; we have a very strong team. It may seem contradictory, but I think we win a medal if we don’t focus on it.”

“It’s a historical moment that is far more [impactful] than I think we realize right now,” Pacina says. “It goes beyond women’s hockey and I believe it goes beyond women’s sports. I think it’s going to empower and inspire a lot of women in the Czech Republic to be responsible for their own lives. To realize that girls from a little country can achieve big things.”

The Czech Republic are in Group B of the women’s ice hockey tournament at Beijing 2022, and will play their first game against hosts China at the Wukesong Arena in Beijing on 3 February.

