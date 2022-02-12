Ice hockey at Beijing 2022: How to watch the best teams and players

Ice hockey promises to be a hotly contested sport at Beijing 2022.

While the men's tournament is still in its early stages, the women's is already beginning to show signs of who we could see competing for the medals.

There will be plenty of action to enjoy and players to look out for.

Sweden ice hockey Picture by geGETTY IMAGES

Women's

The quarterfinals have already started, with USA beating Czech Republic 4-1, while Canada thrashing Sweden 11-0.

On Saturday 12 February, ROC face Switzerland at 12:10 Beijing time and Finland come up against Japan at 16:40.

Canada and USA have gone into this competition as the clear favourites, and with the two teams on opposite sides of the draw, it seems as though we could be seeing them face off in the final.

Marie-Philip Poulin, otherwise known as 'Captain Clutch' is Canada's captain and leader

This has been the case in every Olympic Winter Games since women's ice hockey was introduced - aside from Torino 2006.

The semifinals will be played on Monday 14 February at 12:10 and 21:10 Beijing time.

Whoever loses those matches will play each other in the bronze medal match on Wednesday 16 February (19:30), while the winners will battle it out in the gold medal game the following day (12:10).

Team USA women ice hockey Picture by GettyImages

Men's

With no NHL players competing at Beijing 2022, Harvard Crimson's Nick Abruzzese, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod's Kenny Agostino, Kunlun Red Star duo Jake Chelios and Jeremy Smith, Harvard's Sean Farrell and free agent Justin Abdelkader are ones to watch for Team USA.

Russian defenceman Denis Osipov could also prove to play an important part in the Games.

The preliminary round isn't over until Sunday 13 February, but the likes of USA, Canada, ROC, Sweden and Finland have all started strongly.

All of the qualification play-offs will be taking place on Tuesday 15 February, while the quarterfinals will all be happening the day after.

Following a day's break, the semifinals will be on Friday 18 February at 12:10 and 21:10 local time.

The losers of that will compete in the bronze medal game the following day (21:10), while the winners will compete for gold on Sunday 20 February (12:10).