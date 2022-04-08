Guy and Kindar McNamee: The sport climbing twins breaking down stereotypes

Sport climbing is so much more than a sport for identical twins Guy and Kindar McNamee.

It gave them confidence to make friends and developed a supportive community.

“As soon as we started, we loved it and were hooked,” Kindar told Olympics.com in an interview alongside his brother.

“Our teammates became friends, and we all supported each other.”

After moving from Haiti to Vancouver, Canada aged two, the painfully shy, home schooled duo struggled to fit in.

Team sports caused them anxiety, while they also tried gymnastics and four years of ballet. But nothing stuck.

“We tried soccer, but we were always too shy to really talk to anyone, even to say “pass the ball” or do any of that stuff,” Guy continued.

One thing the McNamees did love to do was climb, be that on trees, walls, door frames or statues. At the age of nine their father decided to take them to the local climbing gym.

“It wasn’t a team sport which was definitely a good thing for us as we didn’t have to depend on our communication skills and interact with other people.

“As we continued climbing, we met awesome people and started to come out of our bubble, and that just helped us become less shy." - Guy McNamee to Olympics.com

Becoming national champions

Finding a sport they were naturally good at, combined with the support of their new community meant that the twins quickly scaled the climbing’s competitive ranks.

Both brothers competed at the 2017 Pan-American Youth Championships before making their full World Cup debut in Chamonix, France in 2019.

Later that year, Guy won the Canadian Open Boulder and Open Lead nationals, while Kindar finished runner up to his brother in the Open Boulder.

In 2020, Kindar became the junior national boulder champion.

Today, still aged just 19, the McNamees are considered two of their country’s brightest climbing prospects. Guy is excited to make his 2022 World Cup season debut at the Seoul event in May.

And the factor that drove them to success in early competitions, still remains today.

“We were very competitive growing up, and we’re still competitive as adults as well!” Guy said, smiling.

“I’m better at strength-based climbs, whereas Kindar is better at coordination-based climbs, with jumps and things like that.

“The best is that, in lead for example, we can belay each other. We can keep each other accountable for making sure we keep things. I guess the bad thing is that I'm almost double stressed at competitions because I'm stressed for myself and I'm also stressed for my brother.”

Kindar McNamee: There's creativity in climbing

Solving problems in lead and bouldering climbing requires plenty of creative ability, as well as physical strength.

It may come as no surprise therefore, that the twins have plenty of skills outside of climbing. That includes painting and playing the piano, while they also sing in a choir.

“There's definitely a bunch of creativity in climbing,” Kindar said.

“Reading the wall is key. Being creative with that data and your climbing sequence is just as important as having strong hands and legs.

“I love that every climbing wall is different, and there are so many styles. There are many ways to be successful.

Improving diversity in sport climbing

In what has historically been a white-dominated sport, the McNamees’ success has an important significance.

Climbing memberships and equipment can be expensive, which means the sport is inaccessible to many.

But in breaking the stereotype of a professional climber, the twins have become role models to many.

“I think it's kind of cool that we can represent the minority. To be able to show them that it's OK to be different, and being different doesn't mean you are less strong or you’re not supposed to be invited” - Guy McNamee to Olympics.com

“I feel like it’s great to have different types of people in the sport. So when a kid from any kind of background wants to try the sport out, they can see someone like them doing it at a good level, and they’ll feel like they belong. If we can inspire more people to climb, then that’s great,” Kindar continued.

“The community is inclusive. We haven't faced many prejudices or anything like that, but it could certainly be more diverse.”

A new format for Paris 2024

Sport climbing made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 in 2021 as a combined event. But at the Paris 2024 Olympics it will be split into two separate events: speed climbing and a combined bouldering and lead competition.

The change was music to the McNamees’ ears, as it means they can now focus on their favoured disciplines.

“It’s a big relief for us, as speed climbing isn’t our background,” said Kindar.

“Being in the Olympics has helped the sport grow significantly, especially in Canada as more people see it, you know, people can invest in it, especially as two Canadians competed.

“I think that's really powerful for the sport. Our ambition is to compete at Paris 2024, but we are still young and could realistically compete at 2028 and 2032 as well.”