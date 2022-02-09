How to get the daily Olympic Channel podcast from the Beijing 2022 Winter Games

Olympics.com is making sure you don't miss a moment during Beijing 2022.

We have a live blog covering all the Winter Games action, news articles, feature videos including Five Rings Films documentaries, a Daily Show on YouTube, and extensive social media coverage including Lowdown and Spotlight shows planned.

And we're also bringing you exclusive interviews with athletes in and around the Games on the official Olympic Channel Podcast.

Host Ed Knowles will present a new daily Beijing 2022 bitesize pod for every day of Olympic sporting action, from 2nd to 20th February, available for free wherever you are.

Guests will include Mikaela Shiffrin, Shaun White, Ailing (Eileen) Gu, and others. Every sport will be covered.

Listen to the Beijing 2022 Podcast daily on your favourite platforms

Whether you're wanting to spend some quality time hearing an interview with your favourite athlete, or are ready to get to know a new one, here's how you can find the podcast on multiple platforms to make sure you don't miss an episode.

Throughout the Winter Olympic Games Beijing 2022, the daily Olympic Channel podcasts will be released on all these audio sites and apps:

You can also listen to all episodes on Olympics.com here, and all the Beijing 2022 specials are being listed below as they're released (so you can bookmark this page and come back daily if you prefer to listen on the Olympics.com site or app).

Episode 9 - Chloe Kim on her comeback for the U.S. and Jaelin Kauf on moguls gold and going plastic-free - Thursday 10th February 2022

Two incredible athletes are featured on the daily podcast from Beijing 2022. Defending Olympic champion in the women's halfpipe snowboard is Chloe Kim of the USA. She had a rough time after winning at PyeongChang 2018. But she's recovered to be one to watch today in the women's final. Plus, Jaelin Kauf took a silver medal for the U.S. in the women's moguls but she's also keen to convince people to go plastic free as much as they can. Listen now for some gentle encouragement...

Episode 8 - Tess Coady on injury recovery and Jenise Spiteri shares unique journey to Beijing 2022 - Wednesday 9th February 2022

We have two snowboarders on this edition of our daily podcast from Beijing 2022. Australia's Tess Coady took a bronze medal in slopestyle at these Winter Games - four years after she tore her ACL in a practice session at PyeongChang 2018. And Jenise Spiteri slept in a van without a heater for two winters to make her half pipe Olympic dream come alive. And it worked. She was Malta's flagbearer here in China. Get ready to be inspired!

Episode 7 - Nathan Chen on mental health and Jakara Anthony after winning gold - Tuesday 8th February 2022

Figure skating superstar Nathan Chen talks about how he loses himself in music during competition. "[Music] helps me just stay grounded, stay here and into what I'm trying to attempt," he said. Plus, Jakara Anthony reflects on her AMAZING women's moguls win as Australia celebrate their best day ever so far at the Winter Olympics.

Episode 6 - Maame Biney and Red Gerard on dealing with pressure - Monday 7th February 2022

Short track speed skater Maame Biney of the USA shares some techniques for turning anxiety into joy. Plus, American teammate Red Gerard talks about how he has fallen in love with competitive snowboarding since winning Olympic gold in slopestyle at PyeongChang 2018.

Episode 5 - Jamie Anderson talks slopestyle, - behind the dazzling figure skater - Sunday 6th February 2022

The USA's Jamie Anderson is a double Olympic champion snowboarder from the USA and tipped for another medal in the women's slopestyle on Sunday (6 February). Jamie shares some tactics for feeling good, and why it's ok to find support.

Episode 4 - Liu brothers - the short track speed skating Hungarians who speak Mandarin - Saturday 4th February 2022

Brothers Shaoang and Shaolin Liu became Olympic champions in the 5,000m relay at PyeongChang 2018. They are hoping to build on that success at Beijing 2022 as well as receive some support from the host country. Both brothers can speak fluent Mandarin due to living and training in China as youngsters. Also, find out every Olympic gold medal that can be won today!

Episode 3 - Anna Shcherbakova - behind the dazzling figure skater - Friday 4th February 2022 - Opening Ceremony day!

Reigning world champion figure skater Anna Shcherbakova joins the pod. At 17, could she quad jump her way to Olympic glory? The ROC star talks about being friends with her competitors, her first Olympic memories, and more. This is the third of our daily podcasts for the Winter Olympic Games at Beijing 2022, published on Friday 4th February - the day of the Opening Ceremony, and start of the skating Team Event.

Episode 2 - Mikael Kingsbury and some moguls magic - Thursday 3rd February 2022

With freestyle skiing qualifying starting on Thursday (3 February), take a listen to our recent interview with Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury, who has recovered from a spinal injury and returned to the top of the sport. The most dominant name in men's freeski competition Kingsbury is aiming to retain his Olympic title at the Beijing 2022 Games, having won moguls gold at PyeongChang 2018 and silver in Sochi.

Episode 1 - Curling with Team GB's Bruce Mouat - Wednesday 2nd February 2022

Curling is the sport that gets Beijing 2022 underway. Competition begins on Wednesday (2nd February), and the first of our special podcast episodes from the Winter Games celebrates that fact. We hear from one of the favourites for a medal in the mixed doubles event, Great Britain's Bruce Mouat, and get a glimpse of what's to come in the days ahead.

