 'A Brilliant Curling Story' from Five Rings Films now available to watch as sport opens Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 

The latest release in the award-winning Five Rings Film series, A Brilliant Curling Story, was launched on Tuesday (1st February) and is now available to watch on Olympic Channel and stream via the Olympics.com website.

Curling is the first sporting event to take place at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, with competition starting on Wednesday 2nd February, prior to the Opening Ceremony on Friday 4th February.

The feature-length documentary, A Brilliant Curling Story, revisits an unlikely moment in the sport that captured hearts around the world during the Olympic Winter Games Salt Lake City 2002 – an unbelievable story of five unassuming but fiercely driven Scottish women who overcame the odds to win a historic gold medal for Great Britain.

A Brilliant Curling Story

A Brilliant Curling Story was created in part by executive producer and former The Late Late Show host Craig Ferguson, and directed by Tomas Leach, to mark the 20th anniversary of the feat at the Olympic Winter Games Salt Lake City 2002, with a powerful story of strength and togetherness that combines original first-person interviews and historic Olympic footage.

Team GB, led by skipper Rhona Martin, unexpectedly took the top spot against a backdrop of challenges, including hospitalisation, to beat the competition’s heavy favourites to bring glory back to their small hometown and their adoring nation.

Watch the trailer here. The full film is available to watch above, and here on the Olympics.com website.

The release of A Brilliant Curling Story follows the successful launch of PICABO on 21st January, the latest in the Olympic Channel’s signature Five Rings Films collection, a series of incisive and entertaining feature-length documentaries unveiled by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), directed by some of the biggest names in film from around the world. Previous titles include “The Nagano Tapes,”, “Rulon,” and “The Distance,” released ahead of Tokyo 2020.

Introducing more Original Series

The award-winning Five Rings Films, produced exclusively for the Olympic Channel by Mandalay Sports Media, join a slate of original programming focusing on winter sports as excitement builds for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

On Edge

A docu-series produced by Bunim Murray Productions (Keeping Up With The Kardashians) charts six of ice dancing’s highest-ranking couples as they prepare for their biggest challenge – qualifying for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

12 fly-on-the-wall, bite-sized episodes give never seen before access to their day-to-day lives both on and off the ice. Six teams from five competing countries – Canada, France, Spain, the USA, and Great Britain - all with the burning ambition to represent their nation on the greatest of sporting stages it offers fans around the world a unique insight into the ups and downs, bruises and brilliance experienced on the path to realising the Olympic dream. Streaming now.

From the Top

Two new winter episodes on From the Top sees Olympic snowboarder Anna Gasser (Austria) and ice skater Nathan Chen (USA) paired with contemporaries from the world of music - Sofia Carson and Hayley Kiyoko.

The series, from Elton John’s production company Rocket Sports, explores the lives of top Olympians and musicians through each other’s eyes, teaching and experiencing the others’ craft. Available from 30 January.

From the Start

From the start – co – created with Worldwide Olympics Partner Toyota – highlights the incredible journeys of four athletes set to stat at the Games.

The four-episode original series telling the stories of short-track speed skating legend Arianna Fontana (Italy), world champion snowboarder Mark McMorris (Canada), Olympic luge silver medalist Chris Mazdzer (USA) and multi-sport Paralympic star Oksana Masters (USA), sees each athlete share the inspirational story of how they reached the pinnacle of their sport and includes insights from the people who believed in them and helped them along the way. Premiers 21 January.

The Winter Originals continue the Stronger Together campaign, amplifying the Olympic belief in solidarity by illustrating the power of sport, and the Olympic Games, to unite people, communities, and nations across the globe.

