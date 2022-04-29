‘I want to win the gold medal’: Youth Olympic champion Ram targets breaking gold at Paris 2024

Japan’s Ramu Kawai, otherwise known as B-girl Ram, etched her name into the history books at the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) Buenos Aires 2018 when she marked breaking’s first ever appearance at an Olympic event by winning gold medals in both the B-girls and mixed team events.

Ram’s triumphs paved the way for breaking to be included on the programme for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, marking the dancesport’s evolution from the streets of New York City in the 1970s to the biggest stage in world sport.

Ram was just five years old when she took up breaking, and the Kanagawa-born B-Girl is now a member of the Floorriorz – one of the best-known breaking crews in Japan. As well as winning two Youth Olympic gold medals, the 21-year-old was the WDSF World Youth Breaking champion in 2018 and competed in the prestigious Red Bull BC One World Final in 2021. She currently trains under the guidance of Noritoshi Kikuchi, better known as b-boy Nori, as she prepares to qualify for Paris 2024.

Here, she chats to Olympics.com about targeting Olympic gold and how breaking’s inclusion in the Games has already given the sport a boost in Japan.

How has your career progressed since winning two gold medals at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018?

That is a difficult question to answer. I have continued competing and trying to improve.

How is breaking growing in popularity in Japan?

By getting the general public to know that the next Paris Olympics is important, and being invited to a dance competition on TV, future breakers will be discovered. It will give others besides young people the chance to learn about breaking.

The number of women is increasing, and the number of children is increasing after that, although there were just a few at the Youth Olympics.

What is your goal for the Paris Olympics?

First of all, I have to make the Olympic team. Before that, I have to practice a lot. If I make the team, I want to win the gold medal. I’m not sure what the competition format will be in Paris. Two-by-two or group. I just want to get the medal.

Do you feel breaking will be good for the Olympic Games?

I have been doing this since I was five years old, and it’s becoming more popular. It’s different from what it used to be. I sometimes get the public to cheer me up. But I’m relaxing and dancing in the breaking world.

There used to be an image that breaking people are bad people, but I hope that by letting the public know about breaking, it will be easier to understand, not only in Japan but overseas.

What are your memories of the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in 2018?

Just the events of the day of the tournament and the connection with overseas players that were reinforced.

Do you think the Youth Olympics are beneficial for preparing for the real Olympics?

There are some differences. I was aiming for the Youth Olympics before, and the Paris Olympics now, but based on my experience, I am working hard to practice becoming stronger mentally.

Do you think the addition of breaking to the Olympics will get more people interested in the sport?

I’m not sure about overseas, but I think that the media has made it more popular in Japan, and the general public is interested in seeing what breaking is on TV.

Is there a particular breaker you admired growing up?

I can’t really say. The breakers both overseas and in Japan haven’t really changed.

Did you play any other sports growing up?

I did not. I have only taken part in physical education classes in school.

What Japanese athletes in other sports have you admired?

Japanese skateboarders, like Hirano Ayumu, and BMX bikers. I respect those street-style competitors.

Can you talk about the training you do to stay in shape?

I have been doing core training with trainers recently, so I think my body is going to become stronger.

What was the key for you in becoming a top breaker?

I think it is the mental aspect of competing with myself, as well as practising and [always] making [a good] effort.