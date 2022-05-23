Indonesia's Apriyani Rahayu on how her Olympic gold "still feels like a dream," and being "very sad" at Greysia Polii partnership ending

Apriyani Rahayu's father carved her first ever badminton racket from wood and used fishing gut as strings.

About three or four years of age, a little Apriyani had no idea of just how far she'd go with a racquet in her hand - all the way to the top of an Olympic podium next to her hero and 'older sister' Greysia Polii at Tokyo 2020 in 2021.

Together they became the first Indonesians ever to win women's badminton doubles gold, and only the third and fourth Indonesian women ever to win Olympic titles:

"It was like a dream," Apriyani tells Olympics.com at the 2022 SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam; "even after the medal ceremony, it still feels like a dream."

Born in South Sulawesi, where nearly 400,000 people live under the poverty line according to Unicef, and where many girls never make it to secondary school or are married before the age of 18, Rahayu's remarkable rise to Olympic champion is as improbable as it is inspiring.

"I come from a very challenging life which laid a great foundation for my badminton career," she continues, through an interpreter.

"My inspiration is my family, they are the reason I am strong."

And has becoming Olympic champ changed her? "Not at all, but the pressure increases because people expect more from me."

Apriyani is a born fighter, and on the court has a fearless all-action style of play - tenacious returns, raw power and aggression, a never-say-die attitude.

Off it, she's loud and funny.

Apriyani Rahayu and 'older sister' Greysia Polii: End of an era

Rahayu picked up a second straight women's doubles title at the SEA Games 2021 (Postponed to 2022) in Vietnam, but it wasn't with her Olympic partner Greysia Polii.

Polii, 34, hasn't officially retired from badminton, but it's clear her priorities have changed and she's taken a step back from the game.

In the Vietnamese capital Apriyani played with new partner Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti, and it didn't work out too badly - a gold medal at their first competition playing together.

But ask Rahayu about Greys (as the Indonesian camp call Greysia) and her body language says it all, her shoulders slump, her voice drops a couple of octaves. She misses her.

"For me, Greysia Polii is like a big sister, a mentor and a motivator, l Iearned a lot from her and still I'm learning from her. Even off the court, I am learning how to read and understand people like her."

Apriyani Rahayu "very sad" on changing partner from Greysia Polii

While Polii wasn't in Hanoi, it's clear from her social media accounts that she was watching on from back home. She Tweeted this on May 22, the final day of competition:

"Although not all the strongest Thai and Malaysian players participated in the SEA Games this time around, this achievement (the gold medal win) can be used as a confidence builder, but we need to stay humble because the world's women's doubles competition is always tight!"

The way Rahayu and Polii fit as a pair right from the beginning was a rare thing in badminton, their skill sets and personalities were a perfect match on and off the court right from when they first started playing together in 2017.

Having to start again from zero isn't easy, but the Rahayu-Ramadhanti duo is off to a perfect start with SEA Games gold and both are trying to make it work.

"My feeling now on changing my partner is sad," Apriyani says, "but with my new partner, I hope we can do our best and achieve more."

Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Ramadhanti, badminton women's doubles gold medallists at the SEA Games 2021 in 2022. Picture by Olympics.com

Apriyani Rahayu and new partner Siti Ramadhanti: One goal

You can understand Rahayu's feeling of loss with Greysia stepping away from the sport.

They played together from when Apriyani was just 19. She learned a lot from her 'older sister' and their games made a perfect whole together on the court.

Now it's 24-year-old Rahayu's turn to be the leader and mentor to 21-year-old Siti, but it's a role-reversal that will take time to adjust to.

One thing is for sure, they share one big goal.

Ramadhanti says she is "proud and happy" to be playing with an Olympic champ, and aims at helping Apriyani repeat the feat at Paris 2024:

"I really want to play in the Paris 2024 Olympics, my target is to play my best and be champion, I have to practise and get better and increase my fighting spirit to win."

Apriyani couldn't agree more on that aim, "of course I dream of being Olympic Champion again at Paris 2024."

Apriyani Rahayu: Indonesian idol

To get where she is, from where she comes from, Apriyani Rahayu is an Indonesian idol and an inspiration to millions of girls across the badminton-crazy country.

When she was growing up her hero was Liliyana Natsir, Rio 2016 mixed doubles champion and four-time world champion.

Susi Susanti won the first Indonesian woman's gold at Barcelona 1992 six years before Rahayu was born, but the second, Natsir at Rio, is fresh in her memory.

"My idol is Lilyana Natsir," Apriyani says, "because at that time, she was on top, but she's not only a champion on court but also off the court, she has a great attitude and set a good example."

Now it's Apriyani's time, and she has the talent, attitude, youth, and personality to keep inspiring the next generation for a long time to come.