The Mentally Fit Helpline is available to all Olympians, Paralympians, and Entourage at Beijing 2022 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in 70 languages.
Access available worldwide by phone, email, or web and provides information and counselling for up to six sessions on any issue that matters to you.
Live assistance is always available
As an athlete, entourage member or official accredited for Beijing 2022, you have access to professional, confidential assistance for both sports-related and personal concerns. Contact us 24 hours a day for live assistance including short-term counseling or in-the-moment support.
Please note that roaming charges may apply when calling from Beijing to your home country area code. After the Games, the Helpline will remain available to you for 3 months. When calling from your home country to your local support line, connecting will be free, with no roaming charges applied.
We are here to support you
Professionals are ready to assist you with issues that matter to you.
Topics include, but are not limited to:
- Managing pressure
- Feeling burnt out/overwhelmed
- Harmony between sport and home life
- Managing life and/or career changes
- Handling stress
- Improving communication
- Dealing with injury
- Managing anxiety
- Depression
- Disordered eating
- Bullying, harassment and abuse
- Parenting
The service is confidential
The confidentiality of the helpline means that any information you choose to share will be kept between you and your counsellors, who are dedicated professionals acting independently from any coaches or the IOC and the IPC, and the details of those who contact the helpline will also be kept private.
With availability 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and via phone, email or web, you have a choice of the type of advice you receive – whether that’s short-term professional counselling, or in-the-moment telephone or video support.