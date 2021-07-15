Live assistance is always available

As an athlete, entourage member or official accredited for Beijing 2022, you have access to professional, confidential assistance for both sports-related and personal concerns. Contact us 24 hours a day for live assistance including short-term counseling or in-the-moment support.

Please note that roaming charges may apply when calling from Beijing to your home country area code. After the Games, the Helpline will remain available to you for 3 months. When calling from your home country to your local support line, connecting will be free, with no roaming charges applied.

We are here to support you

Professionals are ready to assist you with issues that matter to you.

Topics include, but are not limited to: